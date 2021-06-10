Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Tom Bradshaw Shows You How to Find The Best Mountain Bike Trails With Your Phone
Jun 10, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Keen to go mountain biking but don't know where to ride? There's an app for that! Tom Bradshaw takes us through the Trailforks app and shows us all the unique features it has to offer to keep us out riding.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
How Tos
Pinkbike Originals
Trailforks
Tom Bradshaw
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration
117986 views
First Ride: Transition's New Spire & Patrol
73154 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New Bronson Gets a Mullet for 2022
57743 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Niner WFO 9 RDO Frameset
52637 views
Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike
50256 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang World Cup 2021
44474 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Have Mountain Bike Prices Changed in the Past 10 Years?
42620 views
More Tech Randoms - NotARace Test Session 2021
41995 views
21 Comments
Score
Time
13
0
AckshunW
(37 mins ago)
Didn’t watch the video. But the article title just makes me facepalm so hard.
[Reply]
4
1
lkubica
(25 mins ago)
Nothing like searching for new trails in your home region. So useful.
[Reply]
3
1
cactuspunch
(7 mins ago)
@lkubica
: If only I knew where all the trails I made are... smh...
[Reply]
13
0
Lemmyschild
(35 mins ago)
Tom Bradshaw obviously drew the short stick at the editorial meeting on this topic.
[Reply]
8
0
Steve101j
(24 mins ago)
Has Trailforks lost that many users making people pay that they needed a PB plug video.
[Reply]
4
0
TheMountainViking
(26 mins ago)
Step 1: Put it down
Step 2: Ride your bike and look around you
[Reply]
1
0
bigtim
(10 mins ago)
The how will I smash like the like button and get information about a product that I don't give a shit about that has sponsored my ride?
[Reply]
3
0
Dogl0rd
(26 mins ago)
If you hit record on your ride and turn the screen off before it accepts satellites the app crashes
[Reply]
3
0
SixShooteR32
(9 mins ago)
Step 1. turn on heat map to find new spot Step 2. go to new place Step 3. log ride in Strava
[Reply]
2
0
erunner376
(36 mins ago)
Hypothetically speaking here but like what if there's just no trails where you live.
[Reply]
3
0
Yaan
(32 mins ago)
North shore rescuers thank you
[Reply]
3
1
jarretthelesic
(16 mins ago)
Can't stand trail forks, it has become far too busy for a tiny phone screen. Need a better option with a cleaner layout.
[Reply]
3
1
freeridejerk888
(19 mins ago)
Better idea. Don’t Strava the trails
[Reply]
4
2
Quincybuickerood
(12 mins ago)
Pink bike videos are kinda going downhill.
[Reply]
1
0
Torrrx
(5 mins ago)
Remember when it was mountain bikers who found the best trails... then you monetized their time and effort?
[Reply]
1
0
unrooted
(3 mins ago)
First step, open trail forks, second step open strava, then ride the trails that show up in strava but not on trail forks.
[Reply]
5
5
nskerb
(28 mins ago)
Step 1: Pay a shitload of money
[Reply]
7
1
bonkmasterflex
(7 mins ago)
18 bucks a year? That's like 3 starbucks coffees. Or less than a pair of handup gloves...
Totally worth it for traveling around and finding trail beta.
[Reply]
2
3
cactuspunch
(5 mins ago)
@bonkmasterflex
: Yea you pay them to have your location data for a year? Value your labor my friend, they should pay you for the privilege of seeing where you go
[Reply]
1
0
nskerb
(0 mins ago)
@bonkmasterflex
: You got to translate that to gas station coffees for me. I like not wasting my money.
[Reply]
2
4
kcy4130
(22 mins ago)
Gross pinkbike, gross.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008957
Mobile Version of Website
21 Comments
Step 2: Ride your bike and look around you
Totally worth it for traveling around and finding trail beta.
Post a Comment