Video: Tom Bradshaw Shows You How to Find The Best Mountain Bike Trails With Your Phone

Jun 10, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Keen to go mountain biking but don't know where to ride? There's an app for that! Tom Bradshaw takes us through the Trailforks app and shows us all the unique features it has to offer to keep us out riding.





Posted In:
Videos How Tos Pinkbike Originals Trailforks Tom Bradshaw


Must Read This Week
First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration
117986 views
First Ride: Transition's New Spire & Patrol
73154 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New Bronson Gets a Mullet for 2022
57743 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Niner WFO 9 RDO Frameset
52637 views
Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike
50256 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang World Cup 2021
44474 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Have Mountain Bike Prices Changed in the Past 10 Years?
42620 views
More Tech Randoms - NotARace Test Session 2021
41995 views

21 Comments

  • 13 0
 Didn’t watch the video. But the article title just makes me facepalm so hard.
  • 4 1
 Nothing like searching for new trails in your home region. So useful.
  • 3 1
 @lkubica: If only I knew where all the trails I made are... smh...
  • 13 0
 Tom Bradshaw obviously drew the short stick at the editorial meeting on this topic.
  • 8 0
 Has Trailforks lost that many users making people pay that they needed a PB plug video.
  • 4 0
 Step 1: Put it down
Step 2: Ride your bike and look around you
  • 1 0
 The how will I smash like the like button and get information about a product that I don't give a shit about that has sponsored my ride?
  • 3 0
 If you hit record on your ride and turn the screen off before it accepts satellites the app crashes
  • 3 0
 Step 1. turn on heat map to find new spot Step 2. go to new place Step 3. log ride in Strava
  • 2 0
 Hypothetically speaking here but like what if there's just no trails where you live.
  • 3 0
 North shore rescuers thank you
  • 3 1
 Can't stand trail forks, it has become far too busy for a tiny phone screen. Need a better option with a cleaner layout.
  • 3 1
 Better idea. Don’t Strava the trails
  • 4 2
 Pink bike videos are kinda going downhill.
  • 1 0
 Remember when it was mountain bikers who found the best trails... then you monetized their time and effort?
  • 1 0
 First step, open trail forks, second step open strava, then ride the trails that show up in strava but not on trail forks.
  • 5 5
 Step 1: Pay a shitload of money
  • 7 1
 18 bucks a year? That's like 3 starbucks coffees. Or less than a pair of handup gloves...

Totally worth it for traveling around and finding trail beta.
  • 2 3
 @bonkmasterflex: Yea you pay them to have your location data for a year? Value your labor my friend, they should pay you for the privilege of seeing where you go
  • 1 0
 @bonkmasterflex: You got to translate that to gas station coffees for me. I like not wasting my money.
  • 2 4
 Gross pinkbike, gross.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008957
Mobile Version of Website