Video: Tom Bradshaw Tries Riding 100 Trails In A Day

Jeremey Grasby, one of the founding members of UROC, and 2012 Olympian Max Plaxton helped Tom plan a 125km course with >3000 metres of climbing. In theory, this would be four big laps of the Forest returning back to basecamp four times to stop and refuel.

This was the literal basecamp. A 16-foot mini Airstream trailer that Tom rented in Squamish and took on the ferry to Vancouver Island.

The forecast was for a punishingly hot 36 degrees Celsius (97F), which as the day wore on, seriously blew Tom's original plan way out of the water.

Lap 1 started at 5:15am. The plan was to ride the higher, harder trails in the southwest corner of the network first. A 45km-ish lap, with just over 1000m of climbing, and roughly 25 trails. Tom was hoping to be back for his second coffee by 10am....

However by 8am, it was already 30 degrees Celcius (86F) and Jeremy, Max, Stephane and Tom had begun the "Tour de Stream" since the water was the only thing saving them from the building heat..

"Tour de Stream" (and shower) Cumberland was in full swing.

At 2pm, the temperature hit its peak for the day at 42.3 degrees Celsius (108F).

That left me, myself and I to head out for Lap 3 and 4. I was feeling dangerously good for 13 hours in. I'd managed to eat and drink enough throughout the day, and as the temperature cooled in the evening, I was looking forward to the next laps. The conversation earlier had keep us reasonably distracted from the main goal of 100 trails. As I rolled out, I realized my heat-affected brain had lost count of trails, but I suspected we were around 50 - 60. It was going to be a surprise to everyone involved now, including me. — Tom Bradshaw

Beautiful evening riding in the easier, closer trails to the hub.

At 9:25pm, Tom finally made it back to basecamp to end an epic day. The next morning, he did the math and the final trail count excluding fire roads, stream stops, and not counting any trail ridden more than once, was 83. A total of 98km pedalled, 3,100m climbed and approximately 47 stream stops.

