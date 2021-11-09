Video: Tom Bradshaw’s Return To Enduro Racing Adventure

Welcome to Pano

H.M.C.L.S. (Her Majesty's Canadian Land Ship) Fiona in all her glory.

We were here for the first round of the Canadian National Enduro Series.

The course was set for a huge riding weekend. We were in for a treat.

According to the plan, Sunday was the big day. My Type 2 loving self thought it was awesome. Sunday's course started with 1,480m hike-a-bike to the top of the first stage on Sunday. Yes, you read that right. A 1,500m (4,900 foot) climb to the top of the first stage, Mt Goldie.

It is a beauty, peaking out at 2,680m / 8,792 feet. Riders would be treated to a 17 minute+ stage that descended back to the ski resort over the 1,100m+ descent. You just had to earn it.

After the beautiful alpine mission, the course returned to the Panorama Bike Park for the remaining stages. It gave the riders a challenge of how to structure practice. Do you spend all Friday hiking to the top of Goldie to practice one stage, or do you spend your time focussing on the lower down valley trails and run the longest descent of the weekend blind?

Our plan was to get into the alpine ASAP. Because... look at it. That meant that I could practice Stage 2, and then squeeze in Stage 1 and 3 on Friday evening, leaving the remaining stages to practice before racing started the next day. What a plan. Or so I thought.

As I should've realized, nothing goes to plan anymore. The race organizers did a fantastic job pivoting to provide all the racers a chance still to race in the weekend due to a last minute health restriction change.

No matter the change, what blew me away was how genuinely happy people were to be there, back together again, exploring on their bikes.