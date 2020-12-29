Video: Tom Davies in 'The Fastest Rider You've Never Heard Of'

Words: Underdogs Cult
Tom Davies is one of Wales' fastest riders. He has been off the racing scene for a few years but can always be found in the woods shredding hard! If you've witnessed his style on a mountain bike you'll know what a treat you're in for.
Sideways at Black Mountain Cycle Centre (Centre of the universe)
Tom has a cornering technique that baffles the best of riders
We filmed at all our favourite spots to ride in the Valley
In summer we ride, in winter we climb, tom demonstrating those winter skills bouldering at Wookey Trails
Filmer Matthew & rider Tom are long time riding mates, all photos were captured while out shredding the trails. (Matthews bike in left photo)
Summer in Wales was unbeatable this year.UNDERDOGSCULT.COM@underdogscultVideo & Photo :
Matthew Davies - @blackveinmediaRider : @tomdavies
4 Comments
Post a Comment