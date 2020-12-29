Video: Tom Davies in 'The Fastest Rider You've Never Heard Of'

Words: Underdogs Cult

Sideways at Black Mountain Cycle Centre (Centre of the universe)

Tom has a cornering technique that baffles the best of riders

We filmed at all our favourite spots to ride in the Valley

In summer we ride, in winter we climb, tom demonstrating those winter skills bouldering at Wookey Trails

Filmer Matthew & rider Tom are long time riding mates, all photos were captured while out shredding the trails. (Matthews bike in left photo)

Summer in Wales was unbeatable this year.

