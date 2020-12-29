Video: Tom Davies in 'The Fastest Rider You've Never Heard Of'

Dec 29, 2020
by UNDERDOGS CULT  


Words: Underdogs Cult

Tom Davies is one of Wales' fastest riders. He has been off the racing scene for a few years but can always be found in the woods shredding hard! If you've witnessed his style on a mountain bike you'll know what a treat you're in for.

Tom Davies - U Rated Episode 4
Sideways at Black Mountain Cycle Centre (Centre of the universe)
Tom Davies - U Rated Episode 4
Tom Davies - U Rated Episode 4
Tom has a cornering technique that baffles the best of riders

Tom Davies - U Rated Episode 4
Tom Davies - U Rated Episode 4
We filmed at all our favourite spots to ride in the Valley

Tom Davies - U-Rated Episode 4
Tom Davies - U Rated Episode 4
In summer we ride, in winter we climb, tom demonstrating those winter skills bouldering at Wookey Trails

Tom Davies - U Rated Episode 4
Tom Davies - U Rated Episode 4
Filmer Matthew & rider Tom are long time riding mates, all photos were captured while out shredding the trails. (Matthews bike in left photo)

Tom Davies - U-Rated Episode 4
Tom Davies - U-Rated Episode 4
Summer in Wales was unbeatable this year.

UNDERDOGSCULT.COM
@underdogscult

Video & Photo : Matthew Davies - @blackveinmedia
Rider : @tomdavies

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Tom Davies


4 Comments

  • 4 0
 He is a very talented rider for sure. The difference between him and a top pro is he looks close to crashing out any second, while pros like Sam Hill are smooth, controlled and fast as fuck!
  • 4 0
 Riding style: Human Fridge
  • 2 0
 Hmmmmm, never heard of ‘em
  • 1 0
 i love pants

