Video: Tom Isted's Record-Breaking 120ft Backflip at Darkfest

Apr 20, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Tom Isted's 120ft Backflip

by edspratt
Views: 2,510    Faves: 6    Comments: 2

Video source: eyesprint

The new massive 110ft jump at Darkfest has already broken records as Tom Isted has landed the longest mountain bike dirt-to-dirt backflip. Measuring an unbelievable 120ft or 37 meters the huge send from Tom is not only the longest backflip on dirt but it could also be the longest mountain bike dirt jump recorded.

bigquotesI couldn’t be any happier right now! It was windy, but luckily I timed it perfectly so I had a tailwind off the jump and managed to travel 120 feet, absolutely smashing the old record set by Cam Zink of 100 feet! Tom Isted

Amazingly this isn't Tom's first time breaking the record this week at Darkfest as previously alongside Sam Hodgson they both landed backflips of 106 and 104ft respectively, breaking the previous 100ft record of Cam Zink.

bigquotesIt was the end of the session and the light was fading. We were the last ones, the conditions were perfect so we dropped in one behind the other, both breaking the previous record! Tom Isted

Photo: Eric Palmer

Photo: Syo Van Vliet

Photo: Syo Van Vliet

Photo: Syo Van Vliet


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Tom Isted Darkfest


28 Comments

  • 18 0
 The amount of skill, commitment, and outright guts it takes to pull something like this off is as impressive as anything in all of sports. Casual fans see these highlights and are momentarily impressed, but I think many people fail to understand the years of training, progression, and hard work that it takes to reach anything near this level. JUST AMAZING!
  • 13 0
 I'm most impressed by the builders. Everything is built to absolute perfection which allows numerous riders to send 100ft. backflips. Its unreal being able to calculate the run-in so well on an unprecedented feature.
  • 13 0
 Yowza, this is a dangerous record to chase. I will stick with trying to break the most Doritos in a minute world record.
  • 11 0
 That seems more dangerous to me. Too many sharp points
  • 5 0
 Tom's got to be one of the most under rated riders in all of mountain biking? Absolute legend.
  • 5 0
 Life is a video game. Damn!
  • 4 0
 His pull off the lip that you can see in the sequence shot looks like how some people were jumping it straight
  • 1 0
 I’m not a flippy/spinny guy. Can you explain this to me like I’ve never ridden a bike before?
  • 3 0
 @pmhobson: he rotates so slowly to flip a jump this big, he basically pulls off the lip the same as someone who isn't backflipping the jump. Just slowly looks back once he's in the air.

Obviously he does set a backflip off the lip, it's just very subtle because of the slow rotation.
  • 3 0
 Crazy shit! Congrats! Also, give that lad a frame sponsor! He deserves it more than most!
  • 5 2
 I probably don't mountain bike anymore, or maybe he doesn't. Either way, we are not participating in the same sport.
  • 2 5
 This is mountain biking and so is the lame shit you do. Freeriding is alive and well despite what the dorks in PB comments make it seem like.
  • 3 0
 he waited so long to spot the landing! terrifying
  • 3 0
 Holy crap...and he landed it deep!
  • 3 0
 yet so smoooth
  • 3 0
 On a $373 frame from ebay, somebody's gotta sponsor this guy.
  • 3 0
 Why not double it?
  • 3 0
 Silva is going too Big Grin
  • 4 0
 Double it and give it to the next person.
  • 1 0
 Uno Perfecto Por Favor ! Plus the sound on the third clip it's amazing... !
  • 3 2
 SPELL OUR LAST NAME CORRECTLY! IT'S ZINK Congrats to Tom! Such a bad ass feat.
  • 2 0
 Put some respect on. Came here to say the same
  • 1 0
 awesome...and we didn't even have to watch a 59 minute long lead up for the 5 second airtime.
  • 1 0
 I want to buy whatever frame he's riding
  • 2 0
 Balls of steel.
  • 1 0
 Awesome! Gotta love the SR Suntour suspension!
  • 3 2
 Got to be fake, no way you could do that on a 2018 frame
  • 1 0
 Is is possible he made that look too smooth?





