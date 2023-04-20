Video: Tom Isted's Record-Breaking 120ft Backflip at Darkfest

Video source: eyesprint
The new massive 110ft jump at Darkfest has already broken records as Tom Isted has landed the longest mountain bike dirt-to-dirt backflip. Measuring an unbelievable 120ft or 37 meters the huge send from Tom is not only the longest backflip on dirt but it could also be the longest mountain bike dirt jump recorded.
|I couldn’t be any happier right now! It was windy, but luckily I timed it perfectly so I had a tailwind off the jump and managed to travel 120 feet, absolutely smashing the old record set by Cam Zink of 100 feet!— Tom Isted
Amazingly this isn't Tom's first time breaking the record this week at Darkfest as previously alongside Sam Hodgson they both landed backflips of 106 and 104ft respectively, breaking the previous 100ft record of Cam Zink.
|It was the end of the session and the light was fading. We were the last ones, the conditions were perfect so we dropped in one behind the other, both breaking the previous record!— Tom Isted
Obviously he does set a backflip off the lip, it's just very subtle because of the slow rotation.