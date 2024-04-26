Video: Tom Isted Hits Big Mountain Lines in 'Panning for Gold'

Nestled in the beautiful surroundings of Queenstown, New Zealand, Otago is a picturesque mining town that was born from a gold rush in 1861. Its rolling terrain and scenic backdrop made it the perfect canvas for Giant Freeride athlete Tom Isted to build and shred some forgotten big mountain spots!
From natural big mountain lines to trick jumps, Tom can shred it all.
It didn't matter if it was a gap or a drop, Tom was comfortable stretching out those arms upside down.
Rider: Tom Isted
Video & Edit: Josh Birkenhake
Photography: Callum WoodGiant Bicycles#RideUnleashed