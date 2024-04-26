Video: Tom Isted Hits Big Mountain Lines in 'Panning for Gold'

Apr 26, 2024
by Giant Bicycles  

Nestled in the beautiful surroundings of Queenstown, New Zealand, Otago is a picturesque mining town that was born from a gold rush in 1861. Its rolling terrain and scenic backdrop made it the perfect canvas for Giant Freeride athlete Tom Isted to build and shred some forgotten big mountain spots!

photo
Tom and his custom painted Glory Advanced in the Otago Hills.

photo
photo
From natural big mountain lines to trick jumps, Tom can shred it all.

photo
Tom with a nice toboggan silhouetted by the sun.

photo
photo
It didn't matter if it was a gap or a drop, Tom was comfortable stretching out those arms upside down.

photo
This huge drop with the setting New Zealand sun capped off filming.

Rider: Tom Isted
Video & Edit: Josh Birkenhake
Photography: Callum Wood

Giant Bicycles
#RideUnleashed

Giant Tom Isted


2 Comments
  • 1 0
 SOOO SICK!!!!! Paint on that Glory looks mint!
  • 1 0
 that last drop is wild







