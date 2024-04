Video: Tom Isted Hits Big Mountain Lines in 'Panning for Gold'

Tom and his custom painted Glory Advanced in the Otago Hills.

From natural big mountain lines to trick jumps, Tom can shred it all.

Tom with a nice toboggan silhouetted by the sun.

It didn't matter if it was a gap or a drop, Tom was comfortable stretching out those arms upside down.

This huge drop with the setting New Zealand sun capped off filming.

#RideUnleashed

Nestled in the beautiful surroundings of Queenstown, New Zealand, Otago is a picturesque mining town that was born from a gold rush in 1861. Its rolling terrain and scenic backdrop made it the perfect canvas for Giant Freeride athlete Tom Isted to build and shred some forgotten big mountain spots!Rider: Tom Isted Video & Edit: Josh Birkenhake Photography: Callum Wood