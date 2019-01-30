Video: Tom Isted's Welcome to GT Edit

I started riding BMX from 10 and was competing from the age of 18. After watching my first FMB contest in person at FISE Montpellier I thought to myself ‘that looks like fun’. As ramps in BMX haven’t really changed for 10 years, I felt like it was time for a change. The idea of riding bigger course really appealed to me and two years later, here we are. [This edit] was filmed at Woody’s bike park in Cornwall mainly to just show that you don’t need a DH bike to ride big stuff, 100mm is plenty! — Tom Isted