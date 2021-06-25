Video: Tom Oehler Rides Exposed Rocky Lines in the Dolomites

Jun 25, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesTaking "on the edge" to a whole new stratosphere. Follow Austrian trials mountain biker, Tom Oehler, on his mission through the Dolomites, taking on the most exposed and extreme MTB trails he could find. Why not take your bike on a via ferrata right?

“The tricky lines are the best,” claims trials rider Thomas Oehler. Never has this been more true than in his new video, Tom Oehler rides the Dolomites, which sees the 37-year-old Austrian head to new heights in the Italian mountain range to discover challenging trails that put his two decades of experience to the test.

"I love all kinds of mountain biking, but alpine riding is my favourite field. I have a strong trials background so when I stepped forward to the mountain biking scene I knew that with my technique I could ride a lot of trails that would be challenging for other riders with a different background." Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Red Bull


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
91146 views
Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 1
76230 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
75164 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
72220 views
First Ride: 2022 Norco Range - High Pivot Goodness
61924 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
57093 views
Video: Mullet vs 29er With the Same Geometry - Which is Faster?
43851 views
First Look: Formula's Prototype Dual Crown Enduro Fork & New Lightweight Brakes
40165 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006925
Mobile Version of Website