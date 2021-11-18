Video: Tom Pagès Sends his Moto off a 135m Cliff in 'Flight Mode'

Nov 18, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesFMX legend Tom Pagès keeps making history by pushing the limits of his sport. After reinventing FMX on land, he combines freestyle motocross and freefall off a 135m cliff in Avoriaz, France. Red Bull Motorsports


Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Motorcycles


13 Comments

  • 6 0
 This is great, but it's not "making history" as Brad Slums did it a couple of years ago, in the Dunes - which I think is way more gnarly (less altitude)!

youtu.be/tKLgIRDAfyc?t=150
  • 4 0
 Impressive, although proof of concept in Finland ( www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6JkMVghTvI ) in 2013 is still the most raw to this day, 100% stunt send with minimal flash.

Sisu for sure!
  • 7 0
 Can’t believe he did it without a water bottle
  • 4 0
 My brain struggled so much to process what I was seeing, I genuinely just laughed out loud with joy at the sheer audacity and absurdity of what I was watching. Well done Tom, you glorious lunatic.
  • 4 0
 In contrast to Pastrana he has a heart for his bike and does not destroy it!
  • 3 0
 I couldn't help thinking that the TDF lady would appear just before he hit the ramp.
  • 1 0
 So it’s not MTB and it’s not Ebike but it’s on Pinkbike? Is it April 1st??
  • 1 0
 Simpsons did it (with a skateboard)
  • 1 0
 How did they get the bike to land in the right place?
  • 1 0
 seen 14 years ago on dailymotion.. nice 4K remasterised
  • 1 0
 Holy mozes that nuts!
  • 1 0
 His E-Bike looks great !
  • 2 2
 Just EPIC, the end

