Video: Tom Pagès Sends his Moto off a 135m Cliff in 'Flight Mode'
Nov 18, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
FMX legend Tom Pagès keeps making history by pushing the limits of his sport. After reinventing FMX on land, he combines freestyle motocross and freefall off a 135m cliff in Avoriaz, France.
—
Red Bull Motorsports
Videos
Red Bull
Motorcycles
13 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
Mayzei
(43 mins ago)
This is great, but it's not "making history" as Brad Slums did it a couple of years ago, in the Dunes - which I think is way more gnarly (less altitude)!
youtu.be/tKLgIRDAfyc?t=150
4
0
feeblesmith
(30 mins ago)
Impressive, although proof of concept in Finland (
www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6JkMVghTvI
) in 2013 is still the most raw to this day, 100% stunt send with minimal flash.
Sisu for sure!
7
0
sewer-rat
(1 hours ago)
Can’t believe he did it without a water bottle
4
0
secondtimeuser
(58 mins ago)
My brain struggled so much to process what I was seeing, I genuinely just laughed out loud with joy at the sheer audacity and absurdity of what I was watching. Well done Tom, you glorious lunatic.
4
0
Chridel
(1 hours ago)
In contrast to Pastrana he has a heart for his bike and does not destroy it!
3
0
stage-a
(52 mins ago)
I couldn't help thinking that the TDF lady would appear just before he hit the ramp.
1
0
Craigatdescentworld
(20 mins ago)
So it’s not MTB and it’s not Ebike but it’s on Pinkbike? Is it April 1st??
1
0
AyJayDoubleyou
(14 mins ago)
Simpsons did it (with a skateboard)
1
0
milanboez
(9 mins ago)
How did they get the bike to land in the right place?
1
0
romlerom
(9 mins ago)
seen 14 years ago on dailymotion.. nice 4K remasterised
1
0
sverreandre
(41 mins ago)
Holy mozes that nuts!
1
0
jpnbrider
(29 mins ago)
His E-Bike looks great !
2
2
SMMclean281
(1 hours ago)
Just EPIC, the end
