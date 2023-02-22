Video: Tom Pidcock Going Warp Speed on a Road Bike

Yeah, I know, curly 'bars and spandex and CyclingTips and all that, but have you ever seen Tom Pidcock descend on a road bike? The Ineos Grenadiers racer is pretty handy at going up, even winning the prestigious Alpe d'Huez stage of some race in France, but he's also known for his descending speed and, as you'll see at 1:14 in the video above, some wild saves. That's when Pidcock clips his inside pedal at nearly 50kph through a corner, briefly lifting his rear wheel off the ground and probably causing a tiny bit of pee to involuntarily come out. Oh wait, that's me watching, not him riding. All Tom does is look back to say "Oil" at the camera before hammering on.
The video is filmed by Safa Brian
as part of his 'Descent Disciples' series that showcases the fun, and sometimes scariest, part of road riding. Something tells me this Pidcock guy would be pretty good at mountain biking as well...
