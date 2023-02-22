Video: Tom Pidcock Going Warp Speed on a Road Bike

Feb 22, 2023
by Mike Levy  


Yeah, I know, curly 'bars and spandex and CyclingTips and all that, but have you ever seen Tom Pidcock descend on a road bike? The Ineos Grenadiers racer is pretty handy at going up, even winning the prestigious Alpe d'Huez stage of some race in France, but he's also known for his descending speed and, as you'll see at 1:14 in the video above, some wild saves. That's when Pidcock clips his inside pedal at nearly 50kph through a corner, briefly lifting his rear wheel off the ground and probably causing a tiny bit of pee to involuntarily come out. Oh wait, that's me watching, not him riding. All Tom does is look back to say "Oil" at the camera before hammering on.

The video is filmed by Safa Brian as part of his 'Descent Disciples' series that showcases the fun, and sometimes scariest, part of road riding. Something tells me this Pidcock guy would be pretty good at mountain biking as well...

  • 1 0
 I mean you're not wearing no pads and 3/4 length power ranger suit on an mtb. If you were wearing the same as a roadie a lot of those nothing crashes would be different.
  • 1 0
 For some reason, watching this is feels scarier than a lot of the freeride stuff. Just me?
  • 1 0
 Cyclists instinctively know that force of impact is the cube of speed and he’s flying.
  • 1 0
 What is worse a road crash or an off-road crash?
  • 5 0
 Most (but not all) of my mtb crashes are inconsequential, whereas I know I'm getting hurt if I crash on a road bike. Bad road rash is so nasty.
  • 3 0
 I think road, assault, concrete are hard, barriers aren't forgiving, neither are vehicles. Unless are talking some rampage level crashes
  • 3 0
 My worst crashes have been on the MTB, but I take solace in the fact that they're all my own fault. On a road bike all bets are off.





