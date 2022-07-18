Video: Tom Pidcock Hits 100km/h as he Takes Tour de France Stage Win

After winning two XC World Cups already this season Tom Pidcock has added to his growing list of wins with a massive victory during stage 12 of the Tour De France.Not only did Tom Pidcock conquer the tough switchback climb of Alpe d'Huez he also set a blistering pace on the downhills hitting 100km/h as he delivered a masterclass in riding to the field of top road racing talent.Once he has finished this batch of road racing we can expect Tom back on his mountain bike to try and take this year's World Champion title.