Video: Tom Pidcock Hits 100km/h as he Takes Tour de France Stage Win

Jul 18, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

After winning two XC World Cups already this season Tom Pidcock has added to his growing list of wins with a massive victory during stage 12 of the Tour De France.

Not only did Tom Pidcock conquer the tough switchback climb of Alpe d'Huez he also set a blistering pace on the downhills hitting 100km/h as he delivered a masterclass in riding to the field of top road racing talent.

Once he has finished this batch of road racing we can expect Tom back on his mountain bike to try and take this year's World Champion title.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Tom Pidcock Road Cycling


13 Comments

  • 16 1
 All of those lovely grassy slopes to pin it down and he uses the boring asphalt! I mean really!!
  • 6 2
 I know that's tongue in cheek but I reckon the speed he is going at down there would make it pretty fun and probably a bit scary too. I many on here could dream of following him at that pace.
  • 3 3
 Yeah, he could’ve totally “Lanced” those corners! His fellow road/MTB crossover racer Lance Armstrong showed us all how to properly cut, I mean Lance, a corner on the grass...way back in 2003: youtu.be/Gr89ku-K2WU
  • 4 0
 The MTB equivalent of this is fire road downhilling, a competitive variant which unfortunately disappeared. My core years in MTB were all about finding the steepest fireroads with the most treacherous off-camber turns. It was all about daring to approach the traction limits at high speed, with very grip-deficient tires by today's standards.
  • 5 1
 what an absolute geeza!
  • 2 0
 Next year he'll be launching the road gap over the peloton
  • 1 0
 Before moving to the road cycling full time he should try winning a few DH world cups. Wink
  • 4 3
 mountainbiker descending like demon showing roadies up shocker
  • 1 1
 Nah I'd rather risk my life on steep trails and jumps than with 100 km/h on a road
  • 2 3
 Need a couple of tabletops and gaps to make this legit
  • 4 0
 If they were there, Pidcock would probably hit them. He is a skilled mtb'er, and i dont just mean a skilled for an XC rider, he rides downhill too. His instagram used to regularly show him doing laps at bike parks.
  • 1 0
 @dickyelsdon: yup! olympic mtb champ, world cyclo-x champ & I believe youngest winner of Alpe d'Huez Le tour stage. heading for les get mtb xc worlds in a months time too. hes an exceptional all rounder
Below threshold threads are hidden





