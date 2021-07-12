Pinkbike.com
Video: Tom Pidcock - 'Honestly, I Think I Was Born to Mountain Bike'
Jul 12, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Tom Pidcock entered 2021 with his sights set on the UCI Cross-Country Mountain Bike World Cup. Starting at the back of the pack in Albstadt won’t be easy, but nothing the young UK rider can’t handle.
Red Bull Bike
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Tom Pidcock
XC Racing
