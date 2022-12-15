Video: Tom Isted & Tom Wrigley's Australian Road Trip in 'Tom Squared'

Dec 15, 2022
by DHaRCO  

Riders: Tom Isted and Tom Wrigley. Photography & video by Nick Waygood / Supported by KENDA Tires

Tom Isted - FMB Slopestyle Athlete - was in Australia for Crankworx Cairns so the DHaRCO team jumped at the opportunity for an East Coast road trip, to show him the place we call home.

Tom Wrigley - a local Aussie Slopestyle legend and the Customer Service Manager from DHaRCO HQ - was the perfect chaperone.

To see what happened, check out the tale of two Tom's as they make their way from Cairns to Sydney...

photo by Nick Waygood

2,413 kilometres, 1,499 miles, or 27 hours non stop driving is the distance from Cairns, QLD to Sydney, NSW. That's the equivalent of driving from Norway to Spain passing through 5 European countries, or nearly the length of the entire East coast of the United States. Australia is huge.

photo by Nick Waygood

With great road trip distances come great adventures, especially with two legends Tom Isted and Tom Wrigley. We sent these boys down from Crankworx Cairns to our HQ back in Sydney with a sole mission in mind: LIVE NO ORDINARY LIFE. Mission accomplished.

photo by Nick Waygood

The Far North Queensland is famous for the crocs, and apparently those ones climb walls too.

photo by Nick Waygood

And then there's a classic country side pub you gotta go to.

photo by Nick Waygood

And of course, bikes. Don't forget about the bikes!

photo by Nick Waygood

Boomerang Bike Park is always an epic spot to visit.

photo by Nick Waygood

Cuttin' fresh coconuts in the parking lot, because why not!

photo by Nick Waygood

Tom Isted reckons they've got enough beaches in the UK, but we wonder how long he lasts in the sea back home.

photo by Nick Waygood

All good things come to an end - cheers to the most ultimate Aussie road trip with Tom Squared and to living #noordinarylife

Posted In:
Videos Dharco


Must Read This Week
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Custom SDG Branded Complete Bike
69694 views
Field Test: Trek Fuel EX - Evolution Underlined
65165 views
First Ride: Machina's Beautiful, Technologically Advanced Prototype was Fun While it Lasted
59924 views
Are Shimano & SRAM Developing Brakes For Headset Cable Routing?
57436 views
Chromag (Finally) Announces Full Suspension Line
54838 views
Patent Round-up: Shimano's Crazy Derailleur, Electronic Shifter & SRAM's Floating Brakes
49927 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Mike Kazimer
45635 views
Specialized Cuts Global Ambassador Program
45402 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008067
Mobile Version of Website