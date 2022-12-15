Video: Tom Isted & Tom Wrigley's Australian Road Trip in 'Tom Squared'

Tom Isted

Tom Wrigley

Australia is huge.

LIVE NO ORDINARY LIFE.

- FMB Slopestyle Athlete - was in Australia for Crankworx Cairns so the DHaRCO team jumped at the opportunity for an East Coast road trip, to show him the place we call home.- a local Aussie Slopestyle legend and the Customer Service Manager from DHaRCO HQ - was the perfect chaperone.To see what happened, check out the tale of two Tom's as they make their way from Cairns to Sydney...2,413 kilometres, 1,499 miles, or 27 hours non stop driving is the distance from Cairns, QLD to Sydney, NSW. That's the equivalent of driving from Norway to Spain passing through 5 European countries, or nearly the length of the entire East coast of the United States.With great road trip distances come great adventures, especially with two legends Tom Isted and Tom Wrigley. We sent these boys down from Crankworx Cairns to our HQ back in Sydney with a sole mission in mind:Mission accomplished.The Far North Queensland is famous for the crocs, and apparently those ones climb walls too.And then there's a classic country side pub you gotta go to.And of course, bikes. Don't forget about the bikes!Boomerang Bike Park is always an epic spot to visit.Cuttin' fresh coconuts in the parking lot, because why not!Tom Isted reckons they've got enough beaches in the UK, but we wonder how long he lasts in the sea back home.All good things come to an end - cheers to the most ultimate Aussie road trip with Tom Squared and to living