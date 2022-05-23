Watch
Video: Tom vs. Christina in Bike Park Bingo - Whistler Opening Day 2022
May 23, 2022
Pinkbike Originals
It's everyone's favorite time of year, Whismas. That's right, the Whistler Bike Park is open and Christina Chapetta and Tom Bradshaw thought there was no better way to kick off the season than a game as old as time, real-life Bike Park Bingo.
8 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
GumptionZA
(4 mins ago)
very fun video, 10/10 wish i was at whistler. having said that, no ways i'd be able to approach that many strangers and ask random questions!
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
(19 mins ago)
That's a good concept for a whistler video. They should play spectator bingo at crankworks.
[Reply]
1
0
PaulWolf
(6 mins ago)
I thought Tom was looking for a "beer" all day.
[Reply]
1
0
christianlund
(5 mins ago)
That's not a Hawaiian shirt lol
[Reply]
1
0
jefe
(3 mins ago)
Has Tom ever won one of these competitions?
[Reply]
5
14
Three6ty
(46 mins ago)
Slow News day?
[Reply]
17
1
lepigpen
(33 mins ago)
lol m8 we just wrapped up a world cup weekend and its barely lunch on monday, r ya good!?
stack a sandwich and watch Ben Cathro's coverage.
[Reply]
1
0
bok-CZ
(7 mins ago)
I'd say it's maybe Christina pushing a bit too much to make some content which can be annoying. It seems to have no concept, forks lowers service at home, could start like a kid of tech Tuesday's, then just messing around in workshop with Tom. Day and night riding and the list goes on. I get it like it's how the world works now, no sense needed , just content
[Reply]
