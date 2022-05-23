Video: Tom vs. Christina in Bike Park Bingo - Whistler Opening Day 2022

May 23, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's everyone's favorite time of year, Whismas. That's right, the Whistler Bike Park is open and Christina Chapetta and Tom Bradshaw thought there was no better way to kick off the season than a game as old as time, real-life Bike Park Bingo.

Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Christina Chappetta Tom Bradshaw


8 Comments

  • 2 0
 very fun video, 10/10 wish i was at whistler. having said that, no ways i'd be able to approach that many strangers and ask random questions!
  • 1 0
 That's a good concept for a whistler video. They should play spectator bingo at crankworks.
  • 1 0
 I thought Tom was looking for a "beer" all day.
  • 1 0
 That's not a Hawaiian shirt lol
  • 1 0
 Has Tom ever won one of these competitions?
Below threshold threads are hidden





