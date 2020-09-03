Video: Tom Walker is Back Walking and Riding After His Horrific Train Gap Crash

bigquotesI wanted to make this video to show people that no matter what struggles we face in life, big or small the power of the mind is powerful enough to overcome anything. The last 12 months have been a massive struggle for me, not just physically but mentally too, I’ve shed many tears and felt a lot of heartache but it feels so good to be able to show you what I have been doing for the last year. I want to say a massive thank you to my friends and family for the support over the last 12 months, I would not be where I am today without your love. I was told I would have to get used to my life in a wheelchair but f*ck that, we can overcome anything if we really put our minds to it. Tom Walker


16 Comments

  • 11 1
 I would not hit that on a bike. I would not hit that on a trike. I would not hit that on a board. I would not hit that really hard. I would land that on my head. I would land that and be dead. I would not jump that, sure I am.
  • 7 0
 "we can overcome anything if we really put our minds to it." I appreciate the feel good vibe but this simply isn't true. There are people with spinal injuries who will never walk again...and it's not due to lack of willpower. Accepting what you cannot control is part of their recovery process.
  • 1 0
 As someone who broke their neck. I was told that I'd have a very rough recovery and that my mobility was going to be limited. I had to learn how to walk, move my body, do basic things everyone takes for granted daily. Having the mentality, "we can overcome anything if we really put our minds to it." helps and drives you to push yourself. The day I was able to hold a cup of water or take a shower on my own was a huge accomplishment. Yes, not everything can be accomplished but to be able to do basic things again is a huge accomplishment for people that suffer from spinal injuries. (Not needing outside help to do things.) So don't knock that saying, because it saves people's lives... I know it saved mine.
  • 2 0
 This. That is why the whole warrior imagery associated with some health conditions like SCIs, TBIs or cancer makes me feel uneasy. I understand it can be helpful for some to help them build resilience and hope, but sometimes people will simply have to adapt to the best of their abilities to new circumstances, and there will be no going back to how things were. In any case, I am really happy to see that Tom seems to have beat the odds with regards to his physical recovery and wishing him the best in the future.
  • 1 0
 Yo this is truly incredible! I'm two months in on a broken heel from a riding crash. Seeing this gives me so much hope that I'll be back on the bike shredding! My hat goes off to you Mr. Walker!! You truly are inspiration for me!! God bless brother! ????????????????‍♂️????????????????????????
  • 3 0
 Many have been there, and many will come after. Sharing your story will be an inspiration to all.
  • 3 0
 That crash though....................what uh....the f*ck?
  • 1 0
 That was really good to see. You're a tough mofo Tom! Many would just lay down and not take the pain or put in the work to get back like that.
  • 1 0
 I saw Tom Walker in the title and for a second thought, "What's Jonathan Pie done now?"

Good to see you back, best wishes going forwards. Beer
  • 1 0
 We, riders trying to push our limits pretty much all the time, are thankful to see content like this that balances out the amount of success and fail that happens out there.
  • 1 0
 Your will power and mental toughness is pretty astounding to say the least... holy smokes dude God speed.
  • 2 1
 Lots of folks paralysed with spinal cord injuries would beg to differ that the mind can overcome anything.
  • 3 0
 I don't have an injury like you mention. So maybe I'm not qualified to reply. However, I do feel you miss the point of this. Furthermore, again unqualified, I do believe that getting a quality of life back after such an injury takes a fair amount of will power.

Stay positive dude.

@Tom stong work dude. Keep it up!
  • 1 0
 Its the only crash Ive watched through my fingers, hard to watch. Amazing you came back from it. More power to you.
  • 2 0
 Hell ya, great to see. 3
  • 2 0
 Apparently we can't use greater than or less than signs smh.

Post a Comment



