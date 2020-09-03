Video: Tom Walker is Back Walking and Riding After His Horrific Train Gap Crash

I wanted to make this video to show people that no matter what struggles we face in life, big or small the power of the mind is powerful enough to overcome anything. The last 12 months have been a massive struggle for me, not just physically but mentally too, I’ve shed many tears and felt a lot of heartache but it feels so good to be able to show you what I have been doing for the last year. I want to say a massive thank you to my friends and family for the support over the last 12 months, I would not be where I am today without your love. I was told I would have to get used to my life in a wheelchair but f*ck that, we can overcome anything if we really put our minds to it. — Tom Walker