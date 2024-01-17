Video: Tomas Lemoine Signs with Commencal & Announces Career Shift

Words
: Commencal
Some partnerships are just obvious, and it was just a matter of time until we welcomed the one and only Tomas 'Lil Moine' Lemoine
to the COMMENCAL family!
At the age of 26, with one of the most recognizable styles on a slopestyle bike, Tomas has decided to take a different direction in his career, to work more on his personal expression in a different way. With all his mind-blowing Crankworx Slopestyle runs and countless Speed and Style battles in the bag already, he will make the switch to focus more on riding with zero restraints.
|I have always been a fan of COMMENCAL and the image that the brand conveys. My career is taking a slightly more freeride turn and I think that it's time to do great things together!—Tomas Lemoine
Being able to duplicate his skills and creativity over onto a single crown big rig equals a great match for us. It’s a match with our vision of modern mountain biking. As we are constantly chasing for the craziest trails and remote locations for the purest riding, having such a dedicated performer aboard is the best possible way to push the boundaries of this genre of the sport.
We are stoked on this new partnership and what the future will bring: some big moves and big tunes!
Rider: Tomas Lemoine
Video & Editing: Léon Perrin
Photos: Nicolas Brizin