Video: Tomas Slavik at the Brutal Downhill Urbano Manizales

Jan 16, 2024
by Tomas Slavik  


bigquotesAlmost forgot how brutal this race is and it's not just me. Downhill Urbano Manizales in Colombia is one of the most historical Urban DH races and definitely one of the most difficult ones. This race really tests your body and your equipment to its fullest! Huge compressions, big stair gaps, big jumps, insane speed and high altitude... I have to truly admit that I probably never went through bigger compressions then in Manizales this year. My main goal was to have a good training session before Red Bull Cerro Abajo series coming up and stay safe. Easy to say, hard to put it into real life. Went through many technical issues during trainings and unfortunately even in my race runs, but was able to take 2nd place which Im honestly really stoked as I look back and realize how many good riders ended up injured. This time it was true carnage....speedy recovery to all the riders that went down hard that day! Well, lets take a look how my day went in Manizales Colombia... enjoy my another vlog from Colombia! Have fun watching!Tomas Slavik




photo

photo


