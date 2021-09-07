Video: Tomas Slavik Becomes the 2021 4X World Champion

The Czech Republic is celebrating - Tomas Slavik is taking home a gold medal from UCI World Championships 2021 in Fourcross at Val di Sole, Italy.His bad luck at this venue is over and even after health issues which almost took him out of race he came back strong and took a win! What a ride!"In Val di Sole I have learnt one of the most important lessons in life. I learnt to never give up. I was trying to get that rainbow jersey in Italy from 2015. I went through crashes, injuries, technical issues, bad luck and to be honest it was difficult as I knew how hard I worked for it.""My run in quali wasnt perfect and ended up on 3rd place with just 0,02s from 1st place. Never seen this tight racing. So I knew that in finals I wont be able to go from inside lines I was use to previous years. On the other hand from line one I was always hunted, so lets try this year different tactics and lets be the one who is huntingYou could see in trainings that I completely changed tactics and I became to the mode that I started really liking this position. All or nothing!""6 weeks ago I got Covid and I have to admit it wasnt easy to come here 6 weeks later and try to be as fast and fit as the fastest guy out here. I was struggling in the beggining of the race with my heartrate and recovery time, but from semifinal on it changed and I came from surviving to fighting! It started to be good old me with just little physical deficit..."When I was crossing the finish line it was really emotional, beuatiful and so real. In that moment I realized how heavy was that "backpack" full of questionmarks from 6 years not winning in Val di Sole. Its been always kind of unfinished business and now its all mission complete. Such a relief and next racing here will be definitely easier then until now"Massive thanks goes to all the fans around the track, at home cheering and everyone who is sharing the passion for racing with me! Thank you!"There is not much to add more. Mission completed! Thanks goes to all sponsors, girlfriend, family, training partners and to everyone who helps Tomas on his way to reach his goals. Enjoy the video, that one is for you guys!www.tomasslavik.comwww.facebook.com/tomslavik63www.instagram.com/tomasslavik63www.youtube.com/tomasslavikdotcomPhoto: Martin Cerveny, Roman Jahelka