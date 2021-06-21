Video: Tomas Slavik's Winning POV from the Dual Slalom at Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

The season opener of Crankworx World Tour 2021 is in the books and the big show started in Innsbruck, Austria. We couldn't ask for any better start! Slavik was looking unstoppable, confident and took a big win at Dual Slalom! Slavik is right now after the first round of Tour sitting in 2nd place in the fight for King of Crankworx! This is going to be an exciting season!"Every year it's harder and harder to be there on top because riders are pushing it to another level. Many guys focused just on Crankworx and they are flying. Winter was a bit different than previous years for me and I was able to train, prepare as I wanted and at the same time rest from the races I usually do in South America every winter.""When I came to Innsbruck I started to feel the atmosphere of Crankworx and I loved that. I felt like "home" and really enjoyed riding on sick courses, with my friends, who are at the same time the fastest guys out there. In quali, I took it really easy, but I could already feel that it's on a good way. During the race, I started to open the tank and felt great! From the semifinals on it was all in, all or nothing...but still felt great! When I was flying in my last run next to Eddie Masters I could see we are both all over the place going absolutely over the limit, but you know what? I loved that and truly missed this feeling...we both were doing mistakes, but at the end, I came up with a better time.""It's 3 years from the last time I won Dual Slalom at Crankworx and it's absolute energy and motivation boost for me! Loving it, we are in game for King of Crankworx where I'm sitting at 2nd place after Innsbruck! Thank you guys for all the support, really appreciate that and it wouldn't be possible without you! Thank you and let's goooo! "Wow, what a race! Slavik back on top of Dual Slalom and this confidence is always a pleasure to see! Now on Tomas will be getting ready for round 1 and round 2 of 4X Pro Tour World Series which is about to happen both in the Czech Republic on the home soil! Always very special moment. To see more videos, photos and information please follow social networks of Tomas:www.tomasslavik.comwww.instagram.com/tomasslavik63www.facebook.com/tomslavik63www.youtube.com/tomasslavikdotcomPhoto credit: Boris Beyer, Jakub Sedivy, Jakub Sejkora