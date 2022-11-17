Video: Tomas Slavik Explores the End of the 4X World Champs in 'Breaking the Tape'

Breaking The Tape – Episode 2 explores Tom Slavik’s profound influence on the 4X scene and the passion to carry the sport into the future, despite the radical decision of the UCI to stop the World Championships."Four Cross made me a rider I am now...rider who can win on the world scale Crankworx events, wildest urban DH races and other events. I truly love head-to-head action in fourcross where anything can happen and nothing is decided until last meter of the track. I believe in the sport and believe in future of Four Cross racing.""In 2022 there is not gonna be World Champs in Foucross which is really really sad, because it was also one of the things where every single Four Cross rider was aiming to as the biggest race of the season. There is no chance to represent your country and to fight for rainbow jersey anymore. Its heartbreaking for us, but it is the way it is. UCI just decided from one day to another without any meeting, negotiations or warning...its just gone. Just like in 2011 when they dropped UCI World Cup in Four Cross.""In 2011 I decided to build up an event from a scratch like Four Cross racers dream track and dream event with all essentials. With thousands and thousands of spectators already for 10 years this is the probably best thing I can do to keep 4X alive and to motivate young riders. This is not question of money or fame. This is a question of effort and of being true fan of foucross in general. Long live FOUR CROSS! "