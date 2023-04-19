Video: Tomas Slavik's Winning POV Flying Through The Streets Of Lake Garda

Words: Tomas Slavik
Tomas Slavik is back racing in Europe after 3 rounds of Cerro Abajo series where he ended up on 3rd place overall. Winning in Valparaiso, flat tire in Colombia and after leading in Mexico he had massive crash and lost chance to fight for overall title. Slavik is now back healthy and racing again. First race of 2023 in Europe was Mad Of Lake by Lake Garda where Slavik took a massive win by almost 4 seconds...
|Cerro Abajo series was a big test for my body, because I was fighting all the time with my immune system with all the long flights from Europe to South America, different weather, loads of racing... it wasn't easy but for some reason I was able to put down solid runs and solid performance which I'm really proud of.
At the last round in Mexico I had hard crash which took my chances to fight for the overall title, but I'm honestly really stoked that I walked away from this crash without serious injuries just 3 weeks ago. It was amazing to be back racing at lovely Lago di Garda last weekend where I felt really good and enjoyed the whole atmosphere of the place. I put down solid run with speed attacking 65km/h in some places and really had fun racing... toping it with almost 4 seconds ahead. Nothing but good times with massive Czech crew racing, I'm truly happy that Urban DH evolves in our country with its own national series and now with European Urban DH series. Thank you Italy!—Tomas Slavik
European season starts and next stop for Tomas Slavik is Dirt Masters Festival for first stop of 4X Pro Tour world series.
Photo credit: Roman Jahelka https://romanfoti.cz
