Video: Tomas Slavik's Winning POV Flying Through The Streets Of Lake Garda

Cerro Abajo series was a big test for my body, because I was fighting all the time with my immune system with all the long flights from Europe to South America, different weather, loads of racing... it wasn't easy but for some reason I was able to put down solid runs and solid performance which I'm really proud of.



At the last round in Mexico I had hard crash which took my chances to fight for the overall title, but I'm honestly really stoked that I walked away from this crash without serious injuries just 3 weeks ago. It was amazing to be back racing at lovely Lago di Garda last weekend where I felt really good and enjoyed the whole atmosphere of the place. I put down solid run with speed attacking 65km/h in some places and really had fun racing... toping it with almost 4 seconds ahead. Nothing but good times with massive Czech crew racing, I'm truly happy that Urban DH evolves in our country with its own national series and now with European Urban DH series. Thank you Italy! — Tomas Slavik