Video: Tomas Slavik Races Muddy Streets in Poland

This year has been different in many ways. Races and flights were delayed or cancelled and traveling to races made unviable or downright impossible. Almost 7 months later after last race of 2020 Tomas Slavik was standing back on the start line. Usually its better to start the season with easier event, but weather made big test out of this event! No matter what, Slavik was flying the whole weekend...Photos by JAKUB SEDIVY"It was pretty unusual feeling to be back on the race track, meet your friends, other athletes and feel the race atmosphere. I truly missed that! It was good to feel the rush in your vains and adrenaline you wont get anywhere else then on a race track. Anyway I have to say it was tricky start to a season. What is the worst nightmare of urban downhill racers? Its definitely rain on a race day! We came to Poland for Downhill City Tour which opened 2021. And guess what? It rained hard and mud in combination with concrete turned track into ice!""I was trying to ride really save and clean which worked pretty well and took a win in my first final run and was ready to open the tank for 2nd run. I was really pushing in 2nd run, did pretty fast run until last straight where I got stucked in deep mud and lost all my speed for final sprint. Would you believe it? 2nd place at the end but really happy with my riding and performance. I felt great and really looking forward for upcoming races!"For more information follow social networks of Tomas Slavikwww.tomasslavik.comwww.facebook.com/tomslavik63www.instagram.com/tomasslavik63Photo credit: Jakub Sedivy, www.jakubsedivy.com