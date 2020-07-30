Video: Tomas Slavik Wins Euro 4X Series Opener in the Czech Republic

Jul 29, 2020
by Tomas Slavik  

  Even though Europe is still under strict restrictions due to COVID19 there are already few international events starting to happen! Last weekend Euro 4X Series “season opener” started in the Czech Republic on super fast, technical and really well-prepared track.


Tomas Slavik took the role of a favourite rider really responsibly, won time trials and all elimination heats including finals! Seems like a good day in the office.

  “ Those biggest international events are still red light, but we are starting moving a bit forward here in Europe and under certain conditions we were able to race first race of Euro 4X Series in the Czech Republic which kicked out last weekend. It's one of my favourite fourcross tracks where I'm always in for some racing - fast, technical, big jumps and many options. Its always factors which are predicting good racing action."


"I'm a really big fan of this track and especially of the organizers because I know how hard it is to organize big fourcross race these days. In the race, I felt great and I was really having good fun on my bike. In quali, I won almost by 2 seconds and won the main event too. In some moments it was really hard to be faster than other riders, but put it all together and worked out great."


"Even though we are not still racing those biggest events I think it very important to keep up the racing spirit and keep it going until we have finally green light. Mission complete. Once again thanks to organizers for doing an amazing event and hope to see you next year at Dobrany”




For more info follow social networks of Tomas Slavik
www.tomasslavik.com
www.facebook.com/tomslavik63
www.instagram.com/tomasslavik63

Photo credit: Jakub Urbanec, Tomas Vosyka, Euro 4X series

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Riding Videos Tomas Slavik 4x Racing


