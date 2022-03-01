close
Video: Tomas Slavik Flying Through Streets of Valparaiso

Mar 1, 2022
by Tomas Slavik  

What a race! We still have no words left! It was a true battle of champions until the very last meter of the track where Tomas Slavik and Pedro Ferreira absolutely pushed the limits of Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo after 3 years break. The most difficult and most famous urban DH race put every racer to the test and Slavik was able to take 2nd place just 0,04 second behind winner! Drama until the finish line....

  "Its such a great feeling to be back in Valparaiso and almost forgot how gnarly and wild that track is. I have to say it was truly hard day in the office for me after all that happened - crashing into camera guy, injuring my hand, crashing again in qualification... but it was having happy ending."


"Its so easy to make a mistake and consequences as we saw can be really big. It was really difficult to keep the focus and to keep things together for my final run, but seems like I passed this test Smile I went a little bit too safe at the top of the track, but then second half was all in!"


"I missed the 1st place just by 0,04 seconds but Im not dissapointed, because being on podium against such a fast riders and in front of such a great crowd is always pleasure! Its been a hell of a ride again!"


"Thank you organizers for bringing such a great event alive again and for stepping up the game again! Cant wait what 2023 is about to bring.... Thank you Chile! "


"And thats a wrap! RBVCA 2022 is in the books and it was legendary again! More then that Tomas and Red Bull Media House were working on amazing FPV content through the race which is absolutely epic and we cant wait to show you soon! "  



5 Comments

  • 4 0
 He has a 4X background Wink
  • 2 0
 I'm amazed at how consistently Slavik is at the top of these races. Given the risks involved in urban DH I would expect him to have far more crashes and injuries
  • 1 0
 That's completely insane. Kudos to these savages
  • 1 0
 O.O4 in it.. on that course. Wow - how close.
  • 1 0
 sick!

Post a Comment



