Video: Tomas Slavik's Journey from BMX Racing to Becoming 4X World Champion

At that time there was no internet, but if it would be there I would have spent all day just searching for the best bike. At that time I browsed every catalogue and magazine there was. For me, I just said 'I want THIS bike'. That was such a huge motivation. — Tomas Slavik

Even though I'm 34 years old, I'm still this little kid who's doing stupid things. But I really enjoy every second on the track. — Tomas Slavik

The Nirvana 4X is one of my favorite bikes of the GHOST bikes range and I gotta say that the fun factor on this bike is really high. It’s easy to handle, easy to turn, easy to jump and do the manuals, so it’s also a really good bike for beginners! — Tomas Slavik



When he was just 5 years old, Tomas sat on a BMX for the first time. His mother was looking for a sport that would allow the hyperactive boy to exhaust his boundless energy, and have fun at the same time. It soon turned out that she made the right choice with BMX: after his first training session Tomas already knew that it was exactly what he wanted to do. In his favorite movie at the time, E.T., there is a scene where aliens ride BMX and do cool tricks - that impressed Tomas. So it was obvious that the young Czech would stay with BMX riding.As Tomas grew up, living with his mom Dana, money was scarce. She was determined to provide her kids with everything they desired and she knew how to motivate Tom. If Tom wanted to be the best in the world, she would be the one to help him get there. It was this attitude that got Tom that bike from the USA he so desired, after getting a good result in the European Championships. For Tom, this motivation was all he needed to go for it.Tomas' mom kept her word and got Tom's dream bike. Years of training followed as Tom grew stronger and stronger, supported by his mother in every way possible. Hedvika Mikesova (Tomas' girlfriend):For Tomas these sacrifices his mom made mean the world to him.In his career, Tom's won it all, in multiple disciplines. From freeride events to 4X, from city downhills to BMX. In 2021 he added another world championships title to his long list of wins, besting his opponents in the 4x finals in Val di Sole. Motivated as always.And so he also does this weekend: Tomas will compete at the Red Bull UCI Pumptrack World Championships 2021 in Lisbon. With him: the new GHOST NIRVANA 4X.The Nirvana 4X is made for fans of Fourcross, pumptrack riding, dirt jumps, and even for trips in the skatepark. The 26-inch hardtail bike has 100mm of travel in the front and a super nice geometry, which makes it super easy to push through the berm even for beginners. At the same time, it’s also super light and stiff – the perfect combination not only for World Champs but for everybody.Videos by Lars VeenstraPictures by Attention Builders and Dan Griffiths