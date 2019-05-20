VIDEOS

Video: Tomas Slavik's Wild Down Puerto Vallarta Race Run

May 20, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Check out Toma Slavik's wild run to fourth place at this weekend's Down Puerto Vallarta race. Slavik ended up in fourth just 0.9 seconds back on a charging Adrien Loron, who took the win.

bigquotesWell well… it's always crazy stories lately with me. First race run I felt great and my splits were saying it all, but at the end of the track I hit the fences, because the track was just tiny bit different then yesterday. I had technical issues today so couldn't make any training runs. It's a shame but it is what it is. Second run I was aware of everything, but just things were not clicking in as the first run and ended up 0.9 seconds behind Adrien Loron, who absolutely nailed it today! Congrats bro well deserved.Thomas Slavik


