Video: Tomas Slavik's Winning POV from a Wild Nighttime Urban DH Race

South America is just exploding with wild urban DH races, but did anybody ever try urban DH in the night before? We have an easy answer, because no one ever tried until last weekend when Red Bull Miraflores Cerro Abajo set up the benchmark...and it was a great success! Tomas Slavik was there, pushed it to the limit and took a big win!"You know racing at night is just a complete game-changer. It is very difficult to ride in it and brings a next-level challenge for riders and at the same time it's super difficult for organizers to make it work. But once you do everything right then you create something special and that's what happened in Lima!"Whenever you do a new event you never know how many people will come and how will they like it...and I can tell you guys, it was a sick experience. Streets were loaded with thousands and thousands of spectators cheering for all the guys smashing the track under floodlights. It was absolutely amazing experience and a really new thing for all riders which was a great success! ""Track was super intense and really physical. In my final run just did one smaller mistake but other than that it was a perfect run setting up the fastest time of the day! Big thanks goes to all organizers for setting up a benchmark and to Red Bull for making anything happen and for giving wings to urban DH racing! Thank you and see you soon!"Tomas is at this moment the only TRIPLE CROWN CERRO ABAJO owner as only rider to win Valparaiso, Monserrate and Miraflores! What a ride! Thank you all partners and sponsors helping Tomas on his way.