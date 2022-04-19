Video: Tomas Slavik's winning POV from Mad Of Lake Urban DH in Italy

Tomas Slavik is once again the king of the Mad of Lake. The reigning Four-Cross World Champion, who has already won the City Downhill on Lake Garda in 2019, was the fastest of them all yesterday in both the morning qualifying race and the afternoon race."I would say that Mad Of Lake is probably the best Urban DH track in Europe. It's not so wild as the South American and it's hard to compare with it, because the structures of the cities are just different here in Europe. But this track is getting better ever year. In the final run I did huge mistake in first section of the track and lost some time....and I knew I have to go to the limit in the rest of my run. I was pushing really hard, touching fences, drifting and really holding good pace. Crossed the finish line on first spot and really stoked that I got away with win after such a mistake."On the second step of the podium another name of excellence in the speciality, Frenchman Anthony Vidal, runner-up in the 2019 World Cup downhill top ten, who finished the race in 2'33"840. In third place, the first of the Italians, Cristoph Moser (2'35"111) from South Tyrol, second in 2021.