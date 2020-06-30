Video: Tomas Slavik's Winning Run at the Czech Urban DH National Champs

Jun 30, 2020
by Tomas Slavik  


  It's still not the right time for big international events, but national level races have a green light in Czech Republic. That's why Tomas decided to race for national champion jersey in Czech Republic, which has a really strong urban DH background, its own CZECH DOWNTOWN SERIES and its own NATIONAL CHAMPS. Slavik took the role of favourite well, winning in both final runs with a margin of over 2 seconds and became crowned 2020 National Champion in Urban DH.

First place thats a wrap

Start of the track

  “I actually never raced a national champs in urban DH in Czech Republic, so it was kind of a new thing to me. I was looking forward so much to this race because I haven't been racing for over 4 months and at the same time I haven't been racing in Czech Republic an urban race for years! Its been a while! The track was really specific, shorter but intense and super physical."

Sufferfest at the end of a run

"I prepared my short travel GHOST Riot with 130/130 and 650b which I usually use for 4X racing and Dual Slalom. This bike was flying here! Role of a favourite coming to this race is always a bit harder than coming here as an “underdog” but truly enjoyed every centimeter of a track and man I felt great on my bike."

Pre race vibes and pits

"It was really cool to compare with other guys I haven't been racing against for a really long time. I did solid runs in both of my final runs and took a win! It was great to see all my friends, fans and other riders I haven't seen for a long time at one place. Becoming a national champ for 2020 was cherry on a top. Thank you guys and see you soon..”

Crossing the finish line as the fastest with crowd cheering

Grass parts of a track

Emotions in the finish line with main organisers

PODIUM TIME

Dropping to the last straight

Scrubbing hard through the biggest jump a of track


The event coming up next is Euro 4X series in the west of the Czech Republic on 25.7. We will keep you updated about this one.

For more information about Tomas follow his social networks
www.tomasslavik.com
www.facebook.com/tomslavik63
www.instagram.com/tomasslavik63

Photo credit: Jan Kasl, Hoo Photography, Ales Kocner

Posted In:
Racing and Events Tomas Slavik


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Such a legend.

