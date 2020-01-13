Video: Tomas Slavik's Winning Run from the 2020 Manizales Urban Downhill

Narrow Streets, big crowds and stray dogs, it can only be the return of the urban downhill season. Manizales was the first event of the year and you can check out Tomas Slavik's winning run in above. The course isn't one of the most technical or longest out there but high altitude will have played a factor in the 60-second sprint event.Slavik once dominated urban events, however that has been challenged in recent years. He was clearly stoked to win this event and will now target the bigger ones such as Valparaiso and Taxco in the coming months. The event had been dominated by Marcelo Gutierrez for the past 9 years as it takes place in his hometown but after the Colombian announced his sabbatical from racing in 2020, it left the door open for someone else to step up and take victory.Remy Metailler also posted footage of his race run, however he crashed on a stair set and was unable to challenge for the win: