Video: Tomas Slavik's Winning Run from the 2020 Manizales Urban Downhill

Jan 13, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Narrow Streets, big crowds and stray dogs, it can only be the return of the urban downhill season. Manizales was the first event of the year and you can check out Tomas Slavik's winning run in above. The course isn't one of the most technical or longest out there but high altitude will have played a factor in the 60-second sprint event.

Slavik once dominated urban events, however that has been challenged in recent years. He was clearly stoked to win this event and will now target the bigger ones such as Valparaiso and Taxco in the coming months. The event had been dominated by Marcelo Gutierrez for the past 9 years as it takes place in his hometown but after the Colombian announced his sabbatical from racing in 2020, it left the door open for someone else to step up and take victory.

Remy Metailler also posted footage of his race run, however he crashed on a stair set and was unable to challenge for the win:



Regions in Article
Manizales

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Tomas Slavik DH Racing


Must Read This Week
First Look: YT's 2020 Lineup
80966 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's Mindblowing Gym Workout in 'Gymnasium'
79907 views
The Top 20 Pinkbike Comments of the Past Decade
55821 views
Field Test: Affordable Trail Bikes - Canyon Spectral AL vs Ibis Ripmo AF
53939 views
Levy's 2020 Tech Predictions: More Integration, More Coils, More Aluminum, Less Suspension, Leaner eMTBs
51554 views
Fabio Wibmer Switches to Canyon
51423 views
The 25 Greatest Riders of the Decade
50915 views
RC Retires: A Tribute to Richard Cunningham
50302 views

4 Comments

  • 1 1
 I love these but sometimes I'm left scratching my head thinking 'how did they even know where the turns were?!' This was a short course but I've seen some where it would be too much for my small brain to memorize and the course is not always marked out that well... I have no doubt I'd end up taking a wrong turn anyway lol
  • 1 0
 These are my favourite mtb pov videos. There are constant points of reference for me to better understand how awesome these guys are at what they do.
  • 1 0
 Must be so much harder than normal DH to actually see where the course is at that speed.
  • 2 0
 where are those doggos?!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007602
Mobile Version of Website