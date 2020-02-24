Pinkbike.com
Video: Tomas Slavik's Winning Run on the World's Longest Urban Downhill Track
Feb 24, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
With 1,500 steps separating the start and finish gates, the Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo is a test of nerve and endurance. Watch Tomas Slavik's winning headcam from yesterday's race above.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Tomas Slavik
16 Comments
Score
Time
14
1
Radley-Shreddington
(1 hours ago)
He was one of only two on the day to not take this course on in heavy rain, this event was a joke. I am not really a fan of urban DH as it is but this course was never a good idea at this time of the year when it rains a lot.
[Reply]
4
0
Alexanderskh
(49 mins ago)
I can't imagine how physically hard this track is at full speed, but this track is a little meh. Other urban DHs can have tight alleys, actual urban environment, tight spots between buildings etc. This one should be called "stairs DH"
[Reply]
1
0
nj82tj
(32 mins ago)
Agreed. Skip to 3:10 and save yourself half of the video.
[Reply]
5
0
bombdabass
(53 mins ago)
A finish area that opens out onto a main road with a guy stopping traffic only as he sees a rider...adds to the danger I guess...
[Reply]
2
0
greendavid7
(1 hours ago)
Lucky with the weather... but big respect for riding down this many stairs with an injured hand! Live coverage was horrible as always on urban downhill events.
[Reply]
1
1
mnurhaqiem
(1 hours ago)
not to mention he is the only one with enduro bike & single crowned fork(if my memory serve me well)..
[Reply]
1
0
YourmumisEZ
(56 mins ago)
@mnurhaqiem
: thats false, pretty sure Jhony Betancurth was on one as well, but yea still impresive
[Reply]
1
0
betsie
(25 mins ago)
@mnurhaqiem
: A few rode down on Enduro bikes, I am sure it was tough on a 180mm travel fork compared to a 200mm travel fork!!
Some rode down in the rain with single crown forks on, the guy who seeded 2nd from memory was on a SC, but it was so bad he had to avoid some of the features.
[Reply]
1
0
betsie
(24 mins ago)
I liked the live coverage, watching some of the locals coming into corners in the wet sideways, was like watching motoGP bikes sliding. Props to the riders who came down in the rain, looked lethal.
[Reply]
4
0
neimbc
(1 hours ago)
My eyes were chattering.
[Reply]
1
0
aljoburr
(41 mins ago)
That is a lot of stairs, this does look like would be hard to see anything or feel anything from all jarring by the time get to the bottom?
[Reply]
2
0
adzrees
(28 mins ago)
I'll be honest......that doesnt look fun at all haha
[Reply]
1
0
Don23
(2 mins ago)
I couldn’t agree more this was by far the worst Urban DH course I’ve ever seen.
RED BULL......u guys really dropped the ball on this one
[Reply]
2
0
al2000
(28 mins ago)
Test of endurance for riders and viewers.
[Reply]
1
0
OllyR
(23 mins ago)
i bet the image stabilization chip on the go pro got quite hot.
[Reply]
1
0
oscartheballer
(16 mins ago)
The Grim Donut would chew that course up.
[Reply]
