Video: Tommo's Story - 3 Years After Coming Up Short on a Train Gap

Mar 3, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

bigquotesThank you to everyone that has helped me in one way or another over the last few years, it’s so good to feel happy again!
Big love, Tommo


Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Shimano Consolidates Entry- to Mid-Level Groupsets With New CUES Drivetrains
61615 views
Opinion: Five Things The Bike Industry Could Do Better
52251 views
Spotted: Specialized's New XC Race Bike
48765 views
Buying a Bike From a Shop Versus Buying Online
40470 views
Throwback Thursday: A Brief History of Direct Mount Derailleurs
40306 views
DH Bike Review: Canfield's Jedi Masters Rough Terrain
35655 views
Review: Mythos 3D-Printed Titanium Stem is My Kind of Excess
31613 views
Slack Randoms: Danny MacAskill's Wheelie Project, Whip Off Carnage, Swampfest Preview & More
29351 views

6 Comments

  • 2 0
 that's heavy, damn. ...Being a dad is the best thing ever, keep enjoying life Tommo
  • 1 0
 Mate , you're Well Hard, massive props to you, and please don't try that again, an accident of that significance hurts alot more than just the rider.
  • 1 0
 It never gets easier to watch! Lucky guy being able to ride with your son after all that, stoked for you!
  • 1 0
 Great story. Dude is an inspiration
  • 1 0
 Horrific. Good to see him able to ride again.
  • 1 0
 Inspirational and uplifting story! Thanks for sharing this!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036748
Mobile Version of Website