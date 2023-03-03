Watch
Video: Tommo's Story - 3 Years After Coming Up Short on a Train Gap
Mar 3, 2023
by
Mike Kazimer
Follow
Following
6 Comments
Thank you to everyone that has helped me in one way or another over the last few years, it’s so good to feel happy again!
Big love, Tommo
Videos
Score
Time
2
0
SATN-XC
(13 mins ago)
that's heavy, damn. ...Being a dad is the best thing ever, keep enjoying life Tommo
[Reply]
1
0
pigman65
(2 mins ago)
Mate , you're Well Hard, massive props to you, and please don't try that again, an accident of that significance hurts alot more than just the rider.
[Reply]
1
0
jazzawil
(11 mins ago)
It never gets easier to watch! Lucky guy being able to ride with your son after all that, stoked for you!
[Reply]
1
0
Shibby187
(9 mins ago)
Great story. Dude is an inspiration
[Reply]
1
0
Explodo
(4 mins ago)
Horrific. Good to see him able to ride again.
[Reply]
1
0
gomeeker
(1 mins ago)
Inspirational and uplifting story! Thanks for sharing this!
[Reply]
