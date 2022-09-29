Video: Tommy G Brings Freeride Sends & Big Style in 'Mine Line'

When I look back on this project, what stands out the most are the weeks I spent with my friends, building, riding, and shooting. It was a great experience that will remain a memory of happy moments with my friends. The idea came up some time ago, but it took a while to become a reality. Also, the fact that it was where I grew up and having my family around was amazing. The project itself is something that takes me back a few generations and is much more meaningful. — Thomas Genon