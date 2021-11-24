Video: Tommy G Brings Serious Speed & Big Tricks in 'Renaissance'

Nov 24, 2021
by Canyon  

Tommy's Dream Line
Thomas Genon needs no introduction having been at the forefront of the freeride and slopestyle scenes for many years. Since a breakout performance taking the Crankworx Joyride crown in 2012, Tommy has established himself as a reference in the world of MTB. What is less known though, is the Belgian’s love of creative content productions, be it photo or video

After weeks of work shaping a bespoke line, some huge filming days, and hours of post production- we are stoked to present “Renaissance”. A collaboration between Thomas, Canyon and Hector Cash.

A project like this allowed Tommy to let the ideas flow. No confines, no scoring. Just a top to bottom run filled only with features and tricks which Tommy wanted to explore- to push his limits and find new boundaries.

Dig all day every day. A fresh line means graft. And lots of it.
Tons of dirt was shovelled packed and crafted in the preparation for Tommy Genon s Renaissance project.
A custom line was crafted for this project with tons of earth being moved and shaped for days under the blistering Spanish sun.

A custom headtube for the one and only Tommy G.
This one is ready to fly.

bigquotesFreeride is all about creativity, every rider has to show their own style, that’s what I love about it. Canyon bikes have always enabled me to express myself in the best way there is.Thomas Genon

One thing that Tommy Genon never ever lacks is style.
Not sure we'll ever get tired of seeing these.

Maximum attack at all times what else would you expect from such a perfectionist
Tommy's got some serious speed and bike handling to go with his bag of tricks

Riders like Tommy are a rare breed, and despite starting off his career as a successful slopestyle athlete, every year Tommy shows us that he is so much more than that, hitting up events like Rampage and Fest Series events, it's clear to see Tommy's passion for freeride, and we were thrilled to support Tommy with this project, allowing him the opportunity to truly explore what was possible on the big bike.

From imagination to reality- a monster 270 transfer.
From imagination to reality- a monster 270 transfer.

One of the biggest flairs we ve seen.
And one of the biggest flairs we’ve seen.

Tommy put some serious heat through his Canyon on this one.
Tommy put his Canyon to work on this one.

As with everything in life, different disciplines come in and out of fashion, or simply evolve over time. And with the advent of more capable and agile bikes than ever before, re imagined trail features and riders constantly pushing themselves, are we now seeing the rebirth of freeride? We certainly hope so. This is Renaissance.

Featuring: Tommy G
Video by: Hector Cash
Photo by: Mad Dog Boris
Supported by: Canyon Bicycles


Posted In:
Videos Canyon Thomas Genon


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess These High Pivot Bikes from the Silhouettes?
129224 views
First Look & Interview: Trinity's Honda-Inspired Frame-Mounted Derailleur Drivetrain
83345 views
Woman Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison & Ordered to Pay $170k Following Mountain Bike Company Embezzlement
52323 views
Transition Bicycles Is The Latest Victim of Bike Theft
51115 views
First Look: The 2022 Giant Anthem Pro 29 Joins the Flex-Stay Club
48734 views
Review: Bright Racing Shocks' F929 Next Inverted Enduro Fork
46772 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
46765 views
8 Men Charged in $1.5 Million Mountain Bike Shop Burglary Criminal Ring Investigation
41128 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 So sick my friend, big fan!
  • 1 0
 I heard they call him Tommy G-sus!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009473
Mobile Version of Website