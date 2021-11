Video: Tommy G Brings Serious Speed & Big Tricks in 'Renaissance'

Tommy's Dream Line

A custom line was crafted for this project with tons of earth being moved and shaped for days under the blistering Spanish sun.

This one is ready to fly.

Freeride is all about creativity, every rider has to show their own style, that’s what I love about it. Canyon bikes have always enabled me to express myself in the best way there is. — Thomas Genon

Not sure we'll ever get tired of seeing these.

Tommy's got some serious speed and bike handling to go with his bag of tricks

From imagination to reality- a monster 270 transfer.

And one of the biggest flairs we’ve seen.

Tommy put his Canyon to work on this one.

Thomas Genon needs no introduction having been at the forefront of the freeride and slopestyle scenes for many years. Since a breakout performance taking the Crankworx Joyride crown in 2012, Tommy has established himself as a reference in the world of MTB. What is less known though, is the Belgian’s love of creative content productions, be it photo or videoAfter weeks of work shaping a bespoke line, some huge filming days, and hours of post production- we are stoked to present “Renaissance”. A collaboration between Thomas, Canyon and Hector Cash.A project like this allowed Tommy to let the ideas flow. No confines, no scoring. Just a top to bottom run filled only with features and tricks which Tommy wanted to explore- to push his limits and find new boundaries.Riders like Tommy are a rare breed, and despite starting off his career as a successful slopestyle athlete, every year Tommy shows us that he is so much more than that, hitting up events like Rampage and Fest Series events, it's clear to see Tommy's passion for freeride, and we were thrilled to support Tommy with this project, allowing him the opportunity to truly explore what was possible on the big bike.As with everything in life, different disciplines come in and out of fashion, or simply evolve over time. And with the advent of more capable and agile bikes than ever before, re imagined trail features and riders constantly pushing themselves, are we now seeing the rebirth of freeride? We certainly hope so. This is Renaissance.Featuring: Tommy G Video by: Hector Cash Photo by: Mad Dog Boris Supported by: Canyon Bicycles