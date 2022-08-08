Video: Tommy G Dials in the Desert for 'No Schedule'

This was the fifth time I've travelled to Utah with Thomas, but the first time for something other than Red Bull Rampage. He's one of my closest friends and I think I like the trip even more within Rampage. Starting with a blank slate, we were really able to do what we wanted and where we wanted, at our own pace. We drove a lot and worked many different spots, it was really just too good. — Eliott Lapotre, Friend & Dig Crew