In 2013 Tommy Wilkinson paralysed his arm after crashing badly on his bike, he severed his complete brachial plexus from his spinal cord, fractured his skull, suffered a spinal cord contusion and had a bleed on his brain. Tommy has now joined Radon Bikes as a team rider and with help from Tom Wheeler and Tom Bannister, they have modified his bike to work around the loss of his arm. Have a look at his bike and the technology that helps him keep riding.