Video: Tommy Zula & Jutt Wood Make the Most of SoCal Dirt Jumping & Pump Track

Mar 29, 2022
by Blake Cherubini  

Ever spent a winter in Ohio? If not, you probably don't want to. For those that have or regularly do, you know what I'm talking about when I say it's an absolute bummer when it becomes cold, gray, wet, muddy, and sometimes snowy for a handful of months. This time of year is not ideal for Airborne Bicycle riders Tommy Zula and Jutt Wood. In an effort to make the Ohio winter a little less depressing, Tommy and Jutt packed up the Airborne van, drove over 2,000 miles for their annual pilgrimage to the Golden State, to the city of San Diego in search of warmer weather, vitamin D, and endless places to ride.


The trip started with an early morning at Ted Williams trails where we caught a beautiful San Diego sunrise. (pictured above) The weather was perfect, the trails were dialed, and the stoke was high for Tommy and Jutt! When asked to describe the Ted Williams trails, Jutt responded with...

bigquotesAlways different, always fun.Jutt Wood


The goal was to ride some new spots this year, so one evening was spent searching for a relatively unknown spot in Pine Valley. Pine Valley reminded us of a miniature rampage... where every line in this little area had all been built by hand, by the riders themselves. Tommy and Jutt came prepared, so he busted out his own shovel to fix up some lips before their sunset sesh. No dig, no ride. Right? (pictured above)


The following morning brought us to Regency Trails for a quick DJ sesh with Tommy on his Airborne Skyhawk and Jutt on his Verde Vertex. After that we spent the evening in Alpine, CA sessioning a low key downhill trail that took the stoke meter to another level. The best part about it? A decent sized double about half way down... where Jutt and Tommy dipped into their bag of tricks for the camera. (pictured above) So what does Tommy think about the trip so far?

bigquotesSoCal always delivers. Technical trails, big climbs, and sunshine for days.Tommy Zula


Tommy was all smiles on the last day when we got to the Velosolutions Pump Track in Temecula.(pictured above) As the former Red Bull Pump Track World Champion, this is his bread and butter! After the morning Pump Track sesh, Tommy gave his opinion on the Pump Track...

bigquotesTemecula pump track has lines for days. It's one of my favorites.Tommy Zula


After a long few days of riding and filming, the west coast pilgrimage concluded with a sunset on the beach. Doesn't get much better than that!

Video & photos by: Blake Cherubini
Written by: Blake Cherubini
IG: https://www.instagram.com/blake_cherubini/

Posted In:
Videos Airborne Tommy Zula


