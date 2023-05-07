Video: Tommy Zula is Back in Action After ACL Surgery

The 2022 season started off on the right foot for professional mountain biker Tommy Zula. He had just landed a podium finish at the first Crankworx World Tour in Austria and was feeling confident and on top of his game.
|With a world championship pump-track qualifier win in the States and in Sweden, it seemed like everything was going my way and I was building momentum to finish the season strong.—Tommy Zula
Tommy's season took a turn for the worse when he tore his ACL while working on a video project for Dirtkhana 3. Devastating as it was, Tommy quickly had to turn his focus on how he was going to bounce back and return to competition.
ACL surgery photos
|I knocked out the surgery and started physical therapy immediately. After a long and brutal recovery, I'm back in action and couldn't be more stoked for the future.—Tommy Zula
Video and photos by: Austin Kunkle
Written by: Austin Kunkle
IG: https://www.instagram.com/kunkfpv/
