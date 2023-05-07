Video: Tommy Zula is Back in Action After ACL Surgery

May 7, 2023
by AUSTIN KUNKLE  

The 2022 season started off on the right foot for professional mountain biker Tommy Zula. He had just landed a podium finish at the first Crankworx World Tour in Austria and was feeling confident and on top of his game.

bigquotesWith a world championship pump-track qualifier win in the States and in Sweden, it seemed like everything was going my way and I was building momentum to finish the season strong.Tommy Zula

Tommy's season took a turn for the worse when he tore his ACL while working on a video project for Dirtkhana 3. Devastating as it was, Tommy quickly had to turn his focus on how he was going to bounce back and return to competition.

ACL surgery photos


bigquotesI knocked out the surgery and started physical therapy immediately. After a long and brutal recovery, I'm back in action and couldn't be more stoked for the future.Tommy Zula


Video and photos by: Austin Kunkle
Written by: Austin Kunkle
IG: https://www.instagram.com/kunkfpv/

Posted In:
Videos Tommy Zula


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Specialized Turbo Levo SL - The Electric Stumpjumper EVO
61274 views
Review: 2023 Giant Reign Advanced Pro 1
58542 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Which Saddles Pinkbike's Editors Put on Their Own Bikes
47342 views
Check Out: Clothing, Tools, & Cleaners
38871 views
Tech Briefing: May 2023
34632 views
Must Watch: Adam Brayton in "The Ultimate Hammer"
27977 views
Ask Pinkbike: Supportive Pedals, Fork Upgrades, Dropper Choices
27457 views
Review: We Are One Convergence Carbon Wheelset
26709 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.047786
Mobile Version of Website