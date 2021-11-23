Video: Tommy Zula Is On A Mission To Win Back the Pump Track World Champs Stripes

It’s no secret that former UCI Red Bull Pump Track World Champion Tommy Zula is a force to be reckoned with on a Velosolutions pump track. Left on a high from winning in 2019, through a gap year due to the pandemic, he was ready to defend his stripes in 2021.
|Winning my first rainbow jersey was a dream come true. I was on top of the world. Years of hard work and dedication paying off more than I ever could have dreamed. But something I soon came to realize was the target that was put on my back.—Tommy Zula
2021 UCI Red Bull Pump Track World Champs took place in Lisbon, Portugal. The stoke was high and the times were tight. After some intense competition, Tommy was unfortunately not able to return home with the winners jersey…
|I learned a lot from winning, but I learned more about myself after losing the stripes in Lisbon. It was like I had my edge back, something to prove again to myself, my family that sacrificed everything to be where I’m at, and my hometown sponsor who has believed in me since day 1. The real TZ will be back and ready to show the world what is possible on a pump track in 2022!—Tommy Zula
With some help from Velosolutions, Tommy finally has a pump track of his own in his hometown of Dayton, OH as well as another not too far away in Portsmouth, OH (pictured below).
With new places to train and more motivation than ever, Tommy spends his days on his bike gearing up to reclaim his stripes in 2022!
Early morning fog in Portsmouth, Ohio (pictured above)
Video & photos by: Blake Cherubini
Written by: Blake Cherubini
IG: https://www.instagram.com/blake_cherubini/
2 Comments
Post a Comment