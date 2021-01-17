Video: Tommy Zula's Riding Career from BMX to Pump Track World Champion

Airborne Bicycles presents a look at Tommy Zula’s trip on two wheels from young BMX upstart to UCI Pump Track World Champion. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Tommy found BMX at age seven which started a lifelong journey collecting trophies, then paychecks that’s taken him around the world. From local hero to Olympic hopeful, Tommy lived BMX twenty-four seven. In 2015 his BMX sponsor DK Bicycles suggested that Tommy give mountain bikes a try. Backed by DK’s sister company Airborne Bicycles, Tommy took his ride everything, give everything approach over to mountain bikes. He put in the work and elevated his riding to the next level. Tommy’s ability to jump on any type of bike and shred is well documented. This is his story growing from local ripper to Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Champion. — Airborne Bicycles