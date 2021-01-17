Video: Tommy Zula's Riding Career from BMX to Pump Track World Champion

Jan 17, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesAirborne Bicycles presents a look at Tommy Zula’s trip on two wheels from young BMX upstart to UCI Pump Track World Champion. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Tommy found BMX at age seven which started a lifelong journey collecting trophies, then paychecks that’s taken him around the world. From local hero to Olympic hopeful, Tommy lived BMX twenty-four seven. In 2015 his BMX sponsor DK Bicycles suggested that Tommy give mountain bikes a try. Backed by DK’s sister company Airborne Bicycles, Tommy took his ride everything, give everything approach over to mountain bikes. He put in the work and elevated his riding to the next level. Tommy’s ability to jump on any type of bike and shred is well documented. This is his story growing from local ripper to Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Champion. Airborne Bicycles


Posted In:
Stories Videos Tommy Zula


Must Read This Week
The SwitchGrade Will Allow Riders to Change Their Saddle Angle on the Fly
56611 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Important Are Water Bottles?
44508 views
Throwback Thursday: The 12 Best Saves of 2020
42161 views
[Updated] Remy Morton Injures Both Of His Arms in Crash on Dream Track
41844 views
Check Out: Carbon Tire Levers, Flat Pedal Shoes, New Mini-Tools, & More
39550 views
Video: Pinkbike's Predictions for 2021
38451 views
Lewis Buchanan Signs with Norco
37898 views
Mountain Lion Shot & Killed After Stalking Family on California Trail
36634 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007722
Mobile Version of Website