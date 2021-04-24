Video: Tomomi Nishikubo Hits Creative Trials Lines on a Japan Road Trip

I was on a road trip with Ayato and Kiyoto, two trials rider from Japan. We were around the Gunma prefecture. Fortunately, it was the perfect time to see the cherry blossom, so we cruised around the city to enjoy its beauty and ride trials in some cool spots. After riding, we camped at a nice spot on the riverside. We cooked rice and beef. It was the perfect dinner for me. — Tomomi Nishikubo