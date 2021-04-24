Video: Tomomi Nishikubo Hits Creative Trials Lines on a Japan Road Trip

Apr 24, 2021
by rasoulution  

Tomomi Nishikubo, together with Ayato and Kiyoto, two Japanese trials riders, headed off on a road trip. They drove towards the Gunma prefecture, central Japan to hit some gaps around the city and enjoy nature.


bigquotesI was on a road trip with Ayato and Kiyoto, two trials rider from Japan. We were around the Gunma prefecture. Fortunately, it was the perfect time to see the cherry blossom, so we cruised around the city to enjoy its beauty and ride trials in some cool spots. After riding, we camped at a nice spot on the riverside. We cooked rice and beef. It was the perfect dinner for me. Tomomi Nishikubo

Instagram: www.instagram.com/tomomi_nishikubo/
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/TomomiNishikubo
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tomomi_nishikubo
Website: https://rasoulution.com/athletes/tomomi-nishikubo/

Videos Riding Videos Tomomi Nishikubo Trials Vlogs


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 More of these please. These guys rock. Loving the street and trials videos lately.
  • 2 0
 yo!!

Post a Comment



