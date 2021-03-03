Video: Tomomi Nishikubo Picks Up Red Bull Sponsorship

Mar 3, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesNo words can describe how excited I am. I joined the Red Bull team! I just wanna say thank you to everyone who supports me. Keep your eyes open for my next journey with Red Bull.Tomomi Nishikubo

Watch some of Tomomi's previous videos, here:




8 Comments

  • 3 0
 Kid totally deserved it! Rooted for him since the beginning, can't wait to see what he will come up with now!
  • 2 0
 yeah, I agree. Chase her is one of my favorite videos
  • 1 0
 As an Asian person this is awesome to see and inspiring. I'll never pick up a sponsorship but it's inspiring to see someone like me make it, and makes me want to be the best I can be on a bike. Keep killing it Tomomi.
  • 2 0
 ともみさん、おめでとうございます！ Congratulations!
  • 1 0
 Awesome!!!CongratulationsBeer Beer
  • 1 0
 Well deserved, looking forward to the next video.
  • 1 0
 Such a sick rider
  • 1 0
 YEEAAHH!!!

