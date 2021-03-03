Pinkbike.com
Video: Tomomi Nishikubo Picks Up Red Bull Sponsorship
Mar 3, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
No words can describe how excited I am. I joined the Red Bull team! I just wanna say thank you to everyone who supports me. Keep your eyes open for my next journey with Red Bull.
—
Tomomi Nishikubo
Watch some of Tomomi's previous videos, here:
Posted In:
Videos
Red Bull
Danny Macaskill
Fabio Wibmer
Tomomi Nishikubo
8 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
3
0
theoskar57
(39 mins ago)
Kid totally deserved it! Rooted for him since the beginning, can't wait to see what he will come up with now!
[Reply]
2
0
dumr666
(32 mins ago)
yeah, I agree. Chase her is one of my favorite videos
[Reply]
1
0
learningcycles
(1 mins ago)
As an Asian person this is awesome to see and inspiring. I'll never pick up a sponsorship but it's inspiring to see someone like me make it, and makes me want to be the best I can be on a bike. Keep killing it Tomomi.
[Reply]
2
0
mrkamot
(23 mins ago)
ともみさん、おめでとうございます！ Congratulations!
[Reply]
1
0
momo-noriaki
(8 mins ago)
Awesome!!!Congratulations
[Reply]
1
0
mrpfp
(2 mins ago)
Well deserved, looking forward to the next video.
[Reply]
1
0
Joebohobo
(26 mins ago)
Such a sick rider
[Reply]
1
0
learningcycles
(19 mins ago)
YEEAAHH!!!
[Reply]
