Video: Tomomi Nishikubo Versus Pure Trials Riders

Oct 19, 2021
by rasoulution  

Japanese street trials wizard and YouTube star Tomomi Nishikubo invited some of the best pure trials riders Japan has to offer to the Kugenuma skate park to battle it out with the best of the best on 20'', 24'' and 26''.

Follow Tomomi on social media:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/tomomi_nishikubo/
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/TomomiNishikubo
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tomomi_nishikubo

Posted In:
Videos Tomomi Nishikubo


4 Comments

  • 7 0
 Proper wizards. Of all the disciplines, trials just seems the most out of reach. The things these guys do, holy crap.
  • 1 0
 As someone whose trials experience is limited to what I see Danny Macaskill/Duncan Shaw/Tomomi and others do on videos posted here...

Can someone explain the pure trials bikes to me a bit? They have stems that seem to be a mile long, and honestly they seem to be a bit big for the rider compared to a more "standard" fitting bike (like Tomomi is riding). Also, rim brakes? And some knobby tires?

I'm sure there are reasons for all of those things... just as someone who knows nothing about it, I must say they are not immediately obvious to me at least.

Anyone have any info?
  • 2 0
 epically chill edit right there
  • 1 0
 Holy vertical leap!

Post a Comment



