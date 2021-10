Video: Tomomi Nishikubo Versus Pure Trials Riders

Japanese street trials wizard and YouTube star Tomomi Nishikubo invited some of the best pure trials riders Japan has to offer to the Kugenuma skate park to battle it out with the best of the best on 20'', 24'' and 26''.Follow Tomomi on social media:Instagram: www.instagram.com/tomomi_nishikubo/ YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/TomomiNishikubo TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tomomi_nishikubo