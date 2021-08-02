Video: Tomomi Nishikubo Tackles a Pentathlon on his Trials Bike

Aug 2, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesJapanese trial bike Ninja rider, Tomomi Nishikubo takes up a challenge to compete for 110m hurdles, long jump, 3000m steeplechase, high jump and 100m sprint on two wheels! Red Bull Bike


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Did he win?
  • 1 0
 Pole vault??

