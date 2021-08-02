Pinkbike.com
Video: Tomomi Nishikubo Tackles a Pentathlon on his Trials Bike
Aug 2, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Japanese trial bike Ninja rider, Tomomi Nishikubo takes up a challenge to compete for 110m hurdles, long jump, 3000m steeplechase, high jump and 100m sprint on two wheels!
Red Bull Bike
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Red Bull
Tomomi Nishikubo
Trials
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Richridesmtb
(9 mins ago)
Did he win?
[Reply]
1
0
bigdawgmike
(3 mins ago)
Pole vault??
[Reply]
