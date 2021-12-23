Video: Tomomi Nishikubo's Trials Tribute to The Matrix

Masaru and I shot this clip to celebrate the upcoming ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ movie. Together with our filmer Arata, who shot the bullet time scenes we were able to pull this off within just two days. The editing afterwards was done by myself — Tomomi

