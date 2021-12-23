close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Tomomi Nishikubo's Trials Tribute to The Matrix

Dec 23, 2021
by rasoulution  

Tomomi Nishikubo is back with his newest project, a tribute to the infamous Matrix movie series. On an empty plaza Tomomi encounters parcourist Masaru Sakakibara. What starts with a stare down, clearly demonstrating these two won´t become friends anymore, a spectacular race through the streets of Narita, Chiba kicks off. Displaying technical finesse and complex moves Tomomi hunts his equally skilled opponent and manages to almost catch him. Only for Masaru to enter old phone booth – disappearing just like in the movies. With the precise use of the bullet time Matrix effect, the video seems refreshingly different and should not only be on the must watch list for Matrix fans.

bigquotesMasaru and I shot this clip to celebrate the upcoming ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ movie. Together with our filmer Arata, who shot the bullet time scenes we were able to pull this off within just two days. The editing afterwards was done by myselfTomomi

Follow Tomomi on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube

Photo credit: Arata Fukoe

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Tomomi Nishikubo


Must Read This Week
British Rider Needed 17 Stitches After Hitting Barbed Wire Trail Trap
66984 views
Field Test: 2022 Scor 4060 ST - Fast & Filthy
45754 views
Inner Bar Ends Banned & Other UCI Rule Changes for 2022
40833 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Alicia Leggett
40408 views
Video: 6 Aggressive Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
39015 views
Shimano Granted Another FCC Wireless Approval for Derailleur & Control
38623 views
Slack Randoms: A Braking Bump Machine, Freestyle Death Diving & Carbon Frame Production
38150 views
DT Swiss Acquires Trickstuff
36626 views

19 Comments

  • 18 0
 Awesome as we would expect from this man big thumbs up from me 10/10
  • 9 0
 That was incredible - phone booths still exist!
  • 5 0
 changing camera angle seamlessly while frozen was epic.
  • 3 0
 Dope riding and I love the Matrix tie-in. Tomomi seems to always have so much fun with his videos
  • 3 0
 Love it!
Superbly done given the time frame & budget Tomoni!
  • 2 0
 So, Redbll is the new spinach and Tomomi is the new Popeye?
  • 2 0
 I thought the same thing!
  • 2 0
 Was that 20 GoPros all at once? Cool effects.
  • 1 4
 What's the purpose of doing 20 gopros?
  • 19 0
 @swenzowski: better than 19.
  • 1 0
 Great watch, the whole time I was wondering how you got the angle shots, so many GoPros, Nice!
  • 1 0
 Damn. In the last two days I uh... Did something I'm sure.
  • 1 0
 That was super-fun to watch. I hope 'Resurrections' can live up to it!
  • 1 0
 Love the creativity this guy is bringing to the game, awesome idea.
  • 1 0
 Super!!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009862
Mobile Version of Website