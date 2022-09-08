Video: Tomomi Nishikubo's Group Rides are Anything But Ordinary

Tomomi Nishikubo and friends take to the streets of Munich for some impressive trials riding.
|Riding with friends is one of the best ways to improve your skills. The cheering, friendly competition, and challenging each other to try new tricks and send new gaps helps you push yourself and improve as a rider. Tomomi Nishikubo is no stranger to this concept and puts it into practice in his latest video.
Currently, Tomomi is off the bike, healing from a shoulder injury he sustained while attempting a front flip.—Rasolution
Tomomi had a second surgery on his shoulder to remove a plate last week and is on the road to recovery. He hopes to be back on the bike in October, and until then, we can enjoy some wizardry filmed before his injury.
