Video: Tom's First Time Racing the One & Only Canadian Open DH at Whistler

Troy Brosnan makes it 6 in a row on the infamous Whistler Downhill course, but how close was Tom...

A couple of screengrabs show Tom's attempts to learn from the likes of Bernard Kerr And Canada's own Jackson Goldstone

Even a last minute pre race-day call with Coach Cathro....."Basically you're screwed...."

Tom's been inspired by the Pinkbike Racing crew and wants to give the Canadian Open a crack so we've entered him in the Pro Downhill Category.The Canadian Open Downhill course, originally designed by Tyler Morland and Kenny Smith, is a gnarly unique DH course - only open once a year for the Canadian Open Downhill race during Crankworx. Join Tom for a weekend of mistakes, lessons and calls with downhill pros as Tom gets up to race speed on one of the gnarliest downhill courses in the world.