Video: Toni Bou and Antoinne Buffart Tackle Crazy Climbs in an E-mtb Trials Competition

Apr 8, 2020
by SCOTT Sports  

Antoine Buffart meets the motorbike trial legend Toni Bou in his backward in Andorra for two days of fun. Let’s see who can handle his machine the best throughout a game of B.I.K.E.








Missed Episode 1? Check it out HERE!

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Riding Videos Scott


6 Comments

 Jared Graves' spanish cousin?
 His shoe is coming off first pic.
 Toni Bou is an absolute freak on 2 wheels. Just sayin...
 Both these dudes are ridiculous. Toni is a boss.
 So an e-bike is a lot closer to a trials moto than a trials bike? Adds up. Fun video nonetheless
