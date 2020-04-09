Pinkbike.com
Video: Toni Bou and Antoinne Buffart Tackle Crazy Climbs in an E-mtb Trials Competition
Apr 8, 2020
by
SCOTT Sports
Follow
Following
Antoine Buffart meets the motorbike trial legend Toni Bou in his backward in Andorra for two days of fun. Let’s see who can handle his machine the best throughout a game of B.I.K.E.
Missed Episode 1? Check it out
HERE!
eMTB
Videos
Riding Videos
Scott
6 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
pyromaniac
(52 mins ago)
Jared Graves' spanish cousin?
[Reply]
2
0
Xc2dh1
(43 mins ago)
His shoe is coming off first pic.
[Reply]
1
0
wiffle
(14 mins ago)
Toni Bou is an absolute freak on 2 wheels. Just sayin...
[Reply]
1
0
Planetx888
(13 mins ago)
Both these dudes are ridiculous. Toni is a boss.
[Reply]
1
3
miker27
(26 mins ago)
So an e-bike is a lot closer to a trials moto than a trials bike? Adds up. Fun video nonetheless
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
6
Off-my-lawn-hippie
(26 mins ago)
The Ebike: for those cyclists who STILL don’t have the balls to throw their leg over a real dirt bike.
[Reply]
