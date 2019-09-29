Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Toni Ferreiro Goes Flat Out in Spain

Sep 29, 2019
by José Domínguez  

Toni Ferreiro is 3 times Spain enduro champion and 3 times Spain downhill champion as well, amongst other world class results like his 4th position in the Argentinian round of the 2016 EWS or his 11th position in the 2013 WC at Val di Sole. Nowdays he is still a pro rider for Merida Bikes in the WES E-bike series and competes in spanish enduro races.

Photo by Manuel Dom nguez

Toni often goes to Ourense, in the north west of Spain, to train at Xunqueira de Espadañedo downhill track. He enjoys to do so with the local rider Iago Búa, a brilliant member of the José Antonio Hermida School from Maceda, one of the most successful projects of mountain biking in Spain.

This time, Toni and Iago show us the Xunqueira de Espadañedo track, that will host the 2019 Galician downhill Championship.

Photo by Manuel Dom nguez

Mentions: DH Xunqueira / Manuel Domínguez


