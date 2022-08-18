Video: Top 10 Finishes & Techy Trails in Episode 5 of 'The Jank Files'

Back-to-back races meant there was limited time for the Rocky Mountain Race Face Team to celebrate their success in Whistler. A quick turnaround had them packing everything up and heading straight to the East Coast for round five in Burke, Vermont. Remi Gauvin, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, and Jesse Melamed made it to the Green Mountain State after a slight detour through Boston, but the trio quickly became a duo after a positive COVID test cut ALN's trip short.
Burke Mountain lived up to its reputation, bringing techy trails riddled with roots and rocks complemented by some surprisingly slick conditions. Despite being down a team member, Jesse and Remi rallied. The duo pulled off a couple of top 10s, which is good because their billiards career doesn’t look too promising.
This is The Jank Files, Vermont style.
Jesse Melamed
Rémi Gauvin
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau...
She'll be back
Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles
/ @raceface
/ @foxfactory
/ @Maxxis
/ @shimano
/ @SmithOptics
/ K Capital / @CushCore
/ @RideWrap
/ @evocsports
/ Reform
1 Comment