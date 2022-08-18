Video: Top 10 Finishes & Techy Trails in Episode 5 of 'The Jank Files'

Aug 18, 2022
by Rocky Mountain  

Back-to-back races meant there was limited time for the Rocky Mountain Race Face Team to celebrate their success in Whistler. A quick turnaround had them packing everything up and heading straight to the East Coast for round five in Burke, Vermont. Remi Gauvin, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, and Jesse Melamed made it to the Green Mountain State after a slight detour through Boston, but the trio quickly became a duo after a positive COVID test cut ALN's trip short.

Burke Mountain lived up to its reputation, bringing techy trails riddled with roots and rocks complemented by some surprisingly slick conditions. Despite being down a team member, Jesse and Remi rallied. The duo pulled off a couple of top 10s, which is good because their billiards career doesn’t look too promising.

This is The Jank Files, Vermont style.


Jesse Melamed







Rémi Gauvin







Andréane Lanthier Nadeau...

She'll be back


Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore

MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / @foxfactory / @Maxxis / @shimano / @SmithOptics / K Capital / @CushCore / @RideWrap / @evocsports / Reform



Posted In:
Videos Racing and Events Rocky Mountain Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Jesse Melamed Remi Gauvin Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Burke 2022


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Burke 2022
119340 views
UCI & Warner Bros. Discovery Release 2023 World Cup and EWS Calendar
49539 views
Truckworx - Crankworx Whistler 2022
47596 views
Randoms: Chromag's Darco Ti Full Suspension Bike, New Tires, Apparel, & More - Crankworx Whistler 2022
46467 views
5 Race Bikes from the 2022 Leadville 100
44209 views
Video: Transition Announces Carbon Patrol Coming This Fall
41190 views
Results: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2022
40290 views
First Look: ARC8 Essential - A Light & Aggressive Trail Bike
40101 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Bud Heavy- USA Can +1 Remi





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008588
Mobile Version of Website